How did Palm Beach County players fare in 2023 college football openers?

Be it breakout freshmen or star seniors, Palm Beach County produced a handful of players who were difference-makers in the first week of competition at the next level.

Meet your collegiate stars of Week 1 below.

Weekend winners

High school: Pahokee

Rutgers freshman running back Ja'shon Benjamin ran for 46 yards on 20 carries in the Scarlet Knights' 24-7 win over Northwestern Sunday at SHI Stadium.

The former Muck star made his true freshman debut against Northwestern. In Rutgers' 24-7 win, Benjamin had a roster-high 20 touches and contributed 46 yards − just four away from leading the run game. He rushed for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns leading the Blue Devils to region finals as a senior last fall.

Henry Bryant III, DT, Georgia State

High school: Atlantic

Bryant, a 6-foot, 290-pound redshirt sophomore, made four tackles in Georgia State's 42-35 victory against the University of Rhode Island. He was a senior on Atlantic's 2019 roster that made an 8-4 run to Class 7A region finals.

High school: Boca Raton

Sep 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) is hit by Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte (9) while throwing an interception in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Highlighted by a first quarter hit that brought up an interception from Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King, Gillotte had two tackles and two quarterback hurries in Louisville's 39-34 win against Georgia Tech last Friday. The 6-foot-3, 270 pound former Bobcat is in his junior year at the next level.

Kerrington Lee, DE, Wake Forest

High school: Dwyer

Lee, a 6-foot-4, 241-pound true freshman, entered the fourth quarter of Wake's 37-17 win against Elon last Thursday to post a tackle and quarterback hurry. He only started playing the edge full-time in 2021 as a junior at Dwyer, 2021. That year he recorded 47 tackles − 13 for loss − and 12 sacks, and went on to earn a three-star prospect ranking as a sought-after Power 5 recruit.

High school: Pahokee

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) holds his 1-year-old-sister Journey after a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. Tennessee defeated Virginia 49-13.

The Vols are still looking strong with 2022's Orange Bowl Offensive MVP on the field. Last Saturday, Milton went 21-for-30 for 201 yards and one touchdown in the air and rushed for 33 yards and two more scores on nine carries in Tennessee's 49-13 win over Virginia.

High school: Glades Central

After not seeing any action in 2022, the redshirt freshman finally got to participate in Maryland's 38-6 victory against Towson. Nonar, billed at 6-foot-7, 274 pounds, was a three-star leaving high school.

High school: Cardinal Newman

Pierre was an unrated addition to the Saluki's roster, but Pierre is producing early up north and making recruiters regret not taking him when they had the chance. The 6-foot-1, 190 pound true freshman had four tackles − two solo − in Southern Illinois' 49-23 victory over Austin Peay. Up 41-3 at the end of the third quarter, Salukis coach Nick Hill took out the starters and used the last 15 minutes to train up newcomers like Pierre with live action.

Xavier Scott, S, Illinois

High school: Dwyer

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is tackled by Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott (14) during the second half Nov. 19, 2022 at Michigan Stadium.

15 tackles collected in 11 games as a true freshman signaled a big sophomore year for Scott, who notched his second-ever career start in Illinois' two-point win over Toledo on Saturday. His four tackles and two pass breakups kept the scoreboard in favor of the Fighting Illini, 30-28.

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

High school: Benjamin

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) looks towards the end zone as he runs the ball on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

What better way to start a Heisman campaign than a blowout win over No. 5 LSU? Florida State's 45-24 statement dub was highlighted by an ACC Quarterback of the Week-worthy performance from Travis. The redshirt senior completed 23 of 31 passes for 342 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in the air, moving on the ground for 38 rushing yards and another touchdown to become the only quarterback in the country over the last 10 seasons with four passing and one rushing touchdown against a Top 5 team in the regular season.

