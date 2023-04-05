Who did Packers get in PFF’s post-Aaron Rodgers trade three-round mock draft?

Until April 27, we are still officially in mock draft season. And while no one knows what type of compensation the Green Bay Packers will get when Aaron Rodgers is traded to the New York Jets, that hasn’t stopped anyone from speculating.

Some reports say the Packers want the 13th overall pick, and others say they have recently “backed away” from that demand. At last week’s NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Brian Gutekunst said the Jets’ top pick isn’t a necessity.

“That’s not a necessity,” said Gutekunst. “But at the same time, the value of the player, he’s a premier player. So, I think getting premier picks back for that or players is important.”

Green Bay would like to have a deal done before the start of the draft. That way, they can use their picks to surround Jordan Love with as much talent as possible in his first season as the starting quarterback.

However, for now, it is still a guessing game. Pro Football Focus’ Mike Renner recently published a three-round mock, which predicts the Packers will get picks 42 and 43 in return for Rodgers, giving them five picks in the first two days of the draft.

Here is a quick breakdown of each pick.

No. 15: Edge Nolan Smith, Georgia

Smith has been a popular pick for Green Bay due to their history of drafting Georgia players and their need for an edge rusher. His stock rose considerably following an impressive showing at the NFL Combine, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds and posted a vertical jump of 41.5 inches with a 10-8 broad jump. Smith’s athleticism shows up on tape as an impactful player despite being undersized (6-2, 238 lbs).

Right away, Smith would be a great addition to the Packers’ run defense. He is powerful at the point of attack when it comes to getting off blocks and is excellent at tracking down ball carriers. Smith stills need to develop as a pass-rusher, but learning behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith, who know how a thing or two about getting after the quarterback, should help with that. Overall, Smith would help solve Green Bay’s long-term needs at edge rusher, providing a future starter alongside Gary.

Story continues

From PFF: “Smith fits the Packers’ newest first-round mold of ‘elite athletes from Georgia.’ He is exactly what a team should want in a modern undersized run defender with his ability to track down plays in space.”

First-round prospect for the Pack: Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith

No. 42 (via New York Jets): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Would the Packers really take a quarterback on Day 2? PFF seems to think so. After all, this is the same general manager who took Love instead of drafting Tee Higgins for Aaron Rodgers. Green Bay obviously has confidence in Love, but there are also a lot of unknowns. Hooker would be a nice insurance policy if Love doesn’t pan out, and would also give them a nice young backup rather than spending money on a veteran in free agency.

The two things working against Hooker are an ACL injury he is still recovering from and the fact that he is 25 years old, which actually makes him older than Love. However, even as an older prospect, there is still plenty to like about Hooker. He is a legit dual-threat quarterback getting first-round buzz thanks to his strong arm and ability to make plays with his legs. It’s worth mentioning that Hooker is expected to meet with the Packers on an official top 30 visit later this week, according to ESPN’s Matt Miller.

From PFF: “Everyone remembers the Packers future-proofing Aaron Rodgers at the end of his career when they drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft. Not as many remember the Packers future-proofing him at the beginning of his career when they drafted Brian Brohm in the second round of the 2008 draft. Hooker could easily be the same thought process for Jordan Love.”

Packers to host official pre-draft visit with Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

No. 43 (via New York Jets): TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

LaPorta has a good chance of being the next great tight end to come out of Iowa. In four seasons, he amassed 153 receptions for 1,786 yards and five touchdowns. His catches and yardage totals topped the likes the George Kittle, TJ Hockenson and Noah Fant. That’s not to say Laporta is the next Kittle or Hockenson, but he could be an ideal fit for a tight end-needy team like Green Bay.

The Packers desperately need a receiving tight end to take some pressure off of Love. LaPorta could be the answer in the second round, given that he is a good route runner used to getting a high volume of targets. Add him to Matt LaFleur’s offense, and you have a reliable pass-catcher who can aid in Love’s development.

From PFF: “Whatever the Packers wanted Josiah Deguara and Jace Sternberger to be, LaPorta actually is. He ranked second among college football tight ends with 20 broken tackles after the catch last season.”

No. 45: DL Keanu Benton, Wisconsin

It’s never a bad idea to build the trenches, and defensive line happens to be a position that could go for some more depth in Green Bay. Kenny Clark needed help for years, so in 2022, the Packers went out and signed Jarran Reed and drafted Devonte Wyatt in the first round. However, Reed exited via free agency after one season and was joined by long-time starter Dean Lowry, leaving Green Bay with multiple holes to fill along the defensive line.

Luckily, Benton is a big-bodied defensive tackle who could help fill that void. Standing at 6-4, 309 lbs, Benton is surprisingly nimble for his size. He became known as one of the best run-stuffing nose tackles in the country but is also a persistent pass rusher, racking up 25 pressures last season, according to PFF. Benton can play anywhere from 0-tech to 3-tech and would fit seamlessly into the Packers’ defensive line rotation.

From PFF: Benton is a versatile defensive tackle with an all-around skill set. The Packers were thin on the defensive line last year and lost Dean Lowry in the offseason. Adding two top-50 picks to the mix is a good thing.

No. 78: S Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

Green Bay desperately needs to find their next starting safety in this year’s draft. It doesn’t look like Adrian Amos is coming back, which leaves Darnell Savage and Rudy Ford as the only returning players from last season with starting experience. However, neither can be counted on as long-term solutions, as Savage is coming off his worst year in the NFL, and Ford was a career special teamer before arriving to the Packers.

If Green Bay could land a player like Johnson, it would give them an experienced prospect who could potentially make an immediate impact. A 54-game starter at Iowa State, Johnson was a boundary corner before transitioning to a nickel this past season. He responded by racking up 60 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, and four pass deflections. Johnson’s versatile athleticism and physical presence would be a welcomed addition to Green Bay’s secondary.

Unpacking Future Packers: No. 33, Iowa State DB Anthony Johnson Jr

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire