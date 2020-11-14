Who did Packers elevate from practice squad for Week 10 vs. Jaguars?

The Green Bay Packers elevated four players from the practice squad to the gameday roster for Sunday’s visit from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Two are undrafted rookies originally signed by the Packers; the two others are recent draft picks added to the Packers’ practice squad this year.

Here’s a closer look at the four players available to Matt LaFleur on Sunday:

S Henry Black

Number: 41 Acquired: Undrafted free agent, Baylor What to know: This is the fourth time the Packers have elevated Black from the practice squad. He's played 24 defensive snaps and 32 special teams snaps over the last three weeks, tallying six total tackles. He also forced a fumble on the final defensive play of the Packers' win over the Houston Texans. Expect Black to help at safety and play snaps on all special teams coverage units.

WR Juwann Winfree

Number: 88 Acquired: Signed to practice squad on Oct. 1 What to know: Winfree was a sixth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2019. He played 14 snaps in three regular-season games but didn't see a target. Over his final two years at Colorado, he caught 49 passes for 649 yards and two scores. He'll add necessary depth at receiver, where the Packers won't have Allen Lazard (injured reserve) and both Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) and Darrius Shepherd (shoulder) are both questionable. The Packers elevated Winfree over Reggie Begelton and Seth Roberts. There's a chance Winfree will be the No. 4 receiver on Sunday against the Jaguars.

CB Stanford Samuels

Number: 46 Acquired: Undrafted free agent, Florida State What to know: Samuels, a top undrafted free agent from the 2020 draft class, made his NFL debut against the San Francisco 49ers last Thursday night. He played 13 snaps on defense and another 10 on special teams. He delivered two tackles but was also penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit on the quarterback, negating a sack. The Packers need the depth at cornerback with Jaire Alexander doubtful with a concussion and Kevin King questionable with a lingering quad injury.

CB KeiVarae Russell

Number: 34 Acquired: Signed to practice squad on Oct. 28 What to know: A third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2016, Russell failed to stick in Kansas City but eventually ended up playing three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. He hasn't played in a regular-season game since 2018. He's only been in Green Bay for three weeks, but the Packers need the help at cornerback if Alexander and King can't play. It's possible his elevation is a sign both are in danger of missing Sunday. Russell played 184 snaps on defense and 182 snaps on special teams over his 20 games over three seasons with the Bengals. He intercepted a pass in 2016.