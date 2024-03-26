What did OU football starting QB Jackson Arnold learn from Alamo Bowl mistakes?

NORMAN — Jackson Arnold doesn’t want to forget the way the Alamo Bowl ended.

But Arnold wants to put it in his rearview mirror.

The OU quarterback threw an interception and lost a fumble in the fourth quarter of the Sooners' 38-24 loss to Arizona.

Now, Arnold is going through his first spring as OU’s starting quarterback, and is working to make those lessons from the bowl loss sink in.

More: How is OU football spring practice going? Here are our insights from Sooners camp

Dec 28, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (10) warms up before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

“Just not holding the ball too long,” Arnold said Monday after OU’s practice. “Just being quicker with my decision process. The same thing Coach (Seth) Littrell has been challenging me with this offseason. Just making my decisions, my decision-making, that whole process a lot faster.”

Arnold said he’s settling in with Littrell as the offensive coordinator after Jeff Lebby’s departure.

“It’s different for sure,” Arnold said. “Him and Coach Lebby are different personalities. But I love Coach Littrell. He’s a great dude. He’s a great coach. It’s been great to work with him these past couple of months.”

Arnold said there’s a significant difference as the starter going through spring vs. last season when he was the clear backup to Dillon Gabriel.

“I love DG to death. That’s my guy. But it sucks being a backup. It really does,” Arnold said. “As much as I love this game and love to play the game, it sucks to be on the sideline and watch somebody else play.

"So you know, last year, it was more kind of learn the offense and just kind of understanding my role in how best to fill my role last year, while DG was the guy. And this year, kind of settling into this new leadership role and kind of getting closer to my teammates and just learning to lead this team.”

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma football: Jackson Arnold looking to move from Alamo Bowl loss