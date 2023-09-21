How did OU football land Danny Okoye? Sooners 'didn't feel fake' to top 2024 recruit

BIXBY — Danny Okoye was thrown a curveball ahead of his commitment ceremony Wednesday.

Things had been going well for the Tulsa Noah star defensive end.

But Okoye had a mishap before heading to Core Society to make the biggest announcement of his life so far.

“It started off like any other day,” Okoye said. “And then when I was supposed to come here, I locked my keys in my car. It screwed up my whole plan. So I just caught a ride and got down here and did what I had to do.”

Okoye ended up being on time for his announcement. And with three hats lined up in front of him, he picked the one that’ll make many football fans in this state happy.

Okoye, who is No. 1 on The Oklahoman’s Super 30 rankings of the state’s top recruits in the 2024 class, committed to OU, choosing the Sooners over Tennessee and Texas.

Tulsa Noah senior defensive end Danny Okoye chooses the University of Oklahoma during a ceremony in Bixby, Okla., Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023

Listed at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, he’s a four-star prospect, according to 247Sports. He’s coming off a junior season in which he helped Tulsa NOAH — which stands for Northeast Oklahoma Association of Homeschools — win a national title. Okoye finished with 43 tackles and six sacks and was named to The Oklahoman’s All-State second team.

Okoye had been leaning toward picking Tennessee but shifted to OU after making his official visit in Norman when the Sooners played Arkansas State on Sept. 2.

“I wasn’t even interested in OU at first,” Okoye said. “I saw that 6-7 season (in 2022), and it kind of made me look at them sideways. I’m not gonna lie.

“But I really just gave them a chance. Listened to what (defensive ends) Coach (Miguel) Chavis was selling. I understood that one bad season doesn’t make a program. There’s a lot of factors that went into why they had the season that they had. Looking at this season, I see a big change, and I know why that change is because I’ve been talking to them and keeping in communication with them in the offseason.”

Okoye is a versatile athlete and can play tight end and wide receiver in addition to being a standout edge rusher.

He’s nicknamed “Danny Phantom” because he “takes souls” while tackling.

Okoye held more than 30 offers and revealed his top 10 in May. Those schools were Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, LSU, Nebraska, Oregon, OU, Tennessee, Texas and Texas A&M. He narrowed it to three on Sept. 10.

Ultimately, Okoye thinks OU is the best fit for him.

“I just liked the atmosphere,” he said. “I could really buy in to everything that they were selling. It didn’t feel fake. It felt just genuine. And the coaches, they’ve always been showing me love.”

Okoye is a driven person.

A weight-room junkie, he’s always looking to improve.

He said OU will be a great place to help him grow even more.

“My biggest motivation in life is just self improvement,” he said. “I can’t wait to just become the best version of myself. I feel like the best version of myself will be me after four years at OU.”

Oklahoma Sooners football 2024 commitments

*-Preferred walk-on

