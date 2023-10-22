How did OU football hold off UCF? Brent Venables says 'it's kind of like in golf'

NORMAN — Brent Venables compared OU's 31-29 win over UCF on Saturday to a hole in golf.

The Sooners didn't play their best game on either side of the ball. They struggled to get the run game going on offense, and they had numerous coverage collapses on defense.

But OU still earned a victory, and that's what counts on Venables' scorecard.

"It's kind of like in golf on the scoreboard, there's a really small little box when you make that par," Venables said. "I haven't made many, but you can't explain everything that happened in the game or on that particular hole.

"There's not enough room, but it all counts the same if it's a par. We'll take it."

OU has shot at least par in all of its games this season.

The Sooners (7-0, 4-0 Big 12) are still undefeated, and they're also 2-0 in games decided by one possession. Both of those instances have come in their last two contests with a 34-30 win over Texas and Saturday's win over UCF.

It's a complete turnaround from last season's OU team. That group went 0-5 in one-possession contests.

“I believe so," Venables said when asked if this was a game last season's team would've lost. "It’s not an indictment on anyone or even (last season's team), but I don’t think that we were equipped a year ago to find a way to win that game.”

Venables pointed to that ability to close out games as one of the defining characteristics of a championship team.

The second-year head coach has been a part of three national championship teams throughout his career. He won one with OU (2000) and two with Clemson (2016 and 2018).

Those teams recorded a combined record of 12-1 in games decided by one possession.

"You’ve got to win in different ways," Venables said. "You start peeling it all the way back, that’s the game of football. Sometimes it looks really shiny at the end. The story reads really well at the end, but there’s a story behind all that glory."

OU continues its road to glory next Saturday at 11 a.m. with a road game against Kansas.

Peyton Bowen's timely sack

Peyton Bowen didn't get touched as he sprinted toward his target.

The freshman cornerback had his sights set on UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who dropped back in the pocket midway through the fourth quarter. The Knights faced a third-and-6 as they trailed by one point, and they desperately needed to extend their drive.

But Bowen had other plans. He dove forward and rocked Plumlee for an emphatic sack as the crowd erupted.

That marked the first career sack by Bowen, including at the high school level, and it couldn't have come at a better time. The takedown killed UCF's drive and helped OU escape with a 31-29 victory.

"I just had to be fast," Bowen said. We ran it during practice. ... Once I came up free, I was like, 'Oh snap, my moment.'

Bowen continues to be a playmaker for OU.

The first-year safety has recorded one forced fumble, two blocked punts and one sack this season.

"You don't just look up and make plays," Bowen said. "It's more of like practice tendencies, habits, film watching and just knowing the game. ... Hard work pays off at the end of the day, and I believe that."

Bowen wore a boot on his right foot after the game. When asked about it, he said it was "for precautionary measures" and due to soreness.

The Sooners' game-sealing stop

With the game on the line, it was up to Kendel Dolby to make a play.

After scoring a touchdown to trim OU's lead to 31-29 with 1:16 remaining, UCF went for a two-point conversion. Plumlee sailed a short pass to Xavier Townsend, who looked up the field.

All that stood between him and the end zone was Dolby.

Townsend first tried to throw the ball, but he couldn't find an open receiver in the end zone. He then tried to keep it for himself only to get brought down by Dolby, who made the game-sealing tackle.

"Obviously, it was a big play and a big-time situation," Dolby said. "I just seen a sprint out in the open field. My job was to make a play, and I made the play."

It was a crucial play by Dolby, who has carved out a role with OU after transferring from the junior college level in December.

The junior defensive back has recorded 11 tackles and two interceptions so far this season.

"It's helped my confidence a lot, making plays," Dolby said. "Whatever I can give to the team, I'm going to do it and keep doing it. ... My confidence has definitely been building."

Availability updates

Venables said Tawee Walker didn't play on Saturday due to "in-house suspension." The junior running back will be available next week.

Redshirt senior running back Marcus Major also played through what Venables described as a "banged up" shoulder. He finished with 18 carries for 82 yards.

McKade Mettauer even made an unexpected return on special teams. The redshirt senior offensive lineman suffered a sprained ankle in a Week 6 win over Texas, and Venables said Monday he was expected to miss "a week or so or a couple of weeks."

