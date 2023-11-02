Did Oregon’s rout of Utah change the way we should view Washington?

We asked this question to our Pac-12 football panel: Does the Oregon beatdown of Utah change the way you view Washington?

Remember, Washington defeated Oregon in what many pundits think is the 2023 football game of the year up to this point.

Matt Zemek: The Oregon-Utah result reminds us how high a standard Michael Penix sets at quarterback, and why the Huskies are so tough compared to Utah and other Pac-12 teams. Taking Penix away from Washington is on par with taking Cam Rising from Utah and taking Caleb Williams from USC. There are a lot of QB-centric teams in this conference.

Zachary Neel: I think Washington’s offense looks better now that we’ve seen how good Oregon’s defense can be, but I don’t think anyone is concerned with the Washington offense at this point.

Matt Wadleigh: Washington’s offense is one of the best in the country, but can the defense hold up enough? Only time will tell.

