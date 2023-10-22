How did Oklahoma State football make late fourth-down stop at West Virginia?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo anticipated a quarterback run play from West Virginia when it faced fourth-and-2 at the 50-yard line, trailing by a touchdown with less than five minutes to play on Saturday.

So Nardo made the call he felt would best contain West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene if he decided to run.

Safety Trey Rucker came on a run blitz and forced Greene deeper into the backfield as he tried to run to his right. That gave safety Kendal Daniels time to get into position for the tackle. It was a 4-yard loss and a turnover on downs that was critical in the Cowboys’ 48-34 win on Saturday at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“We got what we were anticipating,” Nardo said of the call to run Greene, who finished with 117 rushing yards on 16 carries. “We thought that’s what they were gonna go to and try to put the ball in his hands.”

Daniels had coverage responsibility on the play, but when he saw it wouldn’t be a pass to the tight end he was covering, he attacked.

“I was watching him, making sure they didn’t do a trick play,” Daniels said. “He had arced out and I was looking at him, then I seen Ruck go up and miss the tackle.

“I was like, it gotta be a quarterback run, so I just went up and made the play.”

The Cowboys had another fourth-down stop later, holding the Mountaineers to 0-of-2 on fourth downs. They came in as one of the nation’s most potent fourth-down offenses.

Bryan Nardo sees grandmother, brother before game

Kathy Nardo was in the stadium for her first college football game on Saturday, seeing two of her grandsons — Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo and West Virginia graduate assistant Luke Nardo — coach against each other for the first time.

The 91-year-old Kathy was waiting when the OSU buses arrived at Milan Puskar Stadium.

“She was crying,” Bryan said. “I wasn’t crying. I was wearing sunglasses, so I wasn’t crying.

“It was great for my family, great to be able to share in an experience that was pretty fun.

Bryan and Luke also got to visit on the field before the game.

“I told him I was proud of him,” said Bryan, 37, who is 11 years older than Luke. “Told him to keep working hard. Told him to keep doing the things to get him where he is. Just proud of him.”

Walk-on Parker Robertson has big moment

Oklahoma State always seems to generate production out of walk-ons, and on Saturday, it was Parker Robertson’s turn.

He has been a key special teams contributor as a redshirt sophomore. Also a backup safety, he plays on several special teams units. His big moment on Saturday came on punt coverage.

Early in the fourth quarter, West Virginia returner Preston Fox attempted to field a punt but was knocked over by his own man just as the ball arrived. It had been touched, and thus, was a free ball.

Robertson was in perfect position to pounce.

“The ball just bounced right into my hands,” Robertson said. “Right place, right time.

“It’s been really cool being able to participate and play and have a role on the team and know that I’m counted on.”

Three plays later, OSU running back Ollie Gordon II was zipping into the end zone for the second of his four touchdowns on the day, and the Cowboys claimed the momentum, carrying it to the victory.

Nick Martin shines once again

It’s hard to imagine, but Nick Martin’s 17-tackle performance almost flew under the radar.

With Gordon’s big day, the defense’s takeaways and fourth-down stops, and a few other key moments, Martin’s reliability as a defensive playmaker got pushed down the list of major moments.

But it shouldn’t have been that way.

Martin matched his career high with the 17 stops, 10 of which were solo tackles. Six of them came in the fourth quarter, with four in a five-play span after OSU had taken a 27-24 lead.

“I’m really sore right now,” Martin said. “I’m ready to rest and lay down on something comfortable.”

Martin was particularly important in OSU’s plan to contain WVU quarterback Garrett Greene when he decided to run. The Cowboys struggled at times, but not for lack of effort.

“That QB run game is definitely a challenge sometimes,” Martin said. “I was really glad that we came together in pursuit.

“I knew he was fast, so I was expecting it. He’s a fast guy and a good quarterback. I’m just proud of my guys that we were able to contain him.”

Extra points

➤The Cowboys had 48 points and 491 yards of total offense with 281 on the ground. All three marks were the most allowed by West Virginia this season, which entered the game allowing just 22.7 points and 119 rushing yards per game.

➤Oklahoma State’s 48 points were its highest of the season and most in a road game since defeating Oregon State, 52-36, on August 30, 2019.

➤The Cowboy offensive line has allowed just two total sacks in the last four games.

➤In addition to Nick Martin’s 17 tackles, the Cowboys had two others in double figures. Kendal Daniels had 11 stops and Collin Oliver had 10.

➤The OSU defense had two takeaways on Saturday, both coming in the first quarter. Korie Black had an interception and Daniels poked the ball out of a runner’s hands then recovered the fumble. OSU has seven takeaways in the last three games.

➤Placekicker Alex Hale was 2-of-3 on field goals, making him 17-of-21 for the season. He had his shortest miss of the year, from 31 yards, on Saturday, not including the 21-yarder that was blocked by Kansas State.

➤Even with the recent misses, Hale is 11-of-14 over the last three games.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State’s Trey Rucker, Kendal Daniels key on late 4th-down stop