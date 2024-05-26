What did Oklahoma State baseball show in beating OU for Big 12 title? 'We’ve grown a lot'

The stakes were high when OU and Oklahoma State baseball met Saturday.

The schools were not only facing off in their final scheduled game before the Sooners leave for the SEC this summer.

They were battling for the Big 12 Tournament championship, with a victory guaranteeing bragging rights.

Oklahoma State made an emphatic statement.

The second-seeded Cowboys scored eight runs between the fifth and eighth innings as they pulled away for a 9-3 victory against No. 1-seeded OU at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, winning their fourth Big 12 Tournament championship and first since 2019.

Tommy Molsky pitched the first 4 ⅓ innings for Oklahoma State and kept OU off balance, allowing just four hits and two runs.

OU starter Carter Campbell had a similar day as he gave up four hits and three runs in four innings, but Oklahoma State blew it open when he exited and hit three homers, a three-run shot by Nolan Schubart in the seventh inning and solo blasts by Kollin Ritchie and Ian Daugherty that led off the eighth.

“We’ve grown a lot over the season,” Schubart said in a postgame interview with ESPN. “Not a lot of expectations for us coming in, but we grew a lot and played with each other and battled through injuries the whole year as a team, and coming out tonight and proving what we can be and going into more postseason is pretty special.”

Now the Cowboys and Sooners will wait to find out until Monday's NCAA selection show (11 a.m., ESPN2).

Here are some takeaways from the matchup between OU (37-19), which is ranked No. 8 in the nation and was the conference’s regular season champion, and No. 19 Oklahoma State (40-17).

Oklahoma State outfielder Nolan Schubart (10) celebrates after hitting a home run during a game in the NCAA Stillwater Regional between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Dallas Baptist Patriots at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

Nolan Schubart provides spark for Oklahoma State

Nolan Schubart remains on fire at the plate for Oklahoma State.

The sophomore outfielder’s batting average has gone from .272 to .355 since April 21, and he went 2 for 4 on Saturday.

His main highlight of the game came with one out in the seventh inning when he launched a three-run bomb over the center field wall off OU reliever Dylan Crooks. That extended the Cowboys’ lead to 7-2.

“Just been attacking heaters and then able to not miss them,” Schubart said on ESPN.

Carson Benge, Lane Forsythe and Daugherty also had productive days at the plate for Oklahoma State.

Benge went 2 for 5 and scored two runs, while Forsythe finished 3 for 5 with an RBI and two runs and Daugherty went 2 for 4 with one RBI and two runs.

Oklahoma State pitching staff solid against OU

Tommy Molsky is typically a reliever for Oklahoma State, but the junior right-hander and Penn State transfer got the start Saturday.

Molsky thrived in the role as he finished with eight strikeouts and allowed just a pair of runs before handing the ball to Gabe Davis, who improved to 2-4 on the season after allowing two hits and one run in 2 ⅔ innings.

Robert Cranz shut down OU in the final two frames, giving up just one hit.

It’s possible Molsky will get more starting opportunities after his performance.

“Who knows what the next couple of weeks may hold for our team? But one thing’s for sure,” Oklahoma State coach Josh Holliday said during an in-game interview with ESPN. “He’ll be more prepared in case we need him to start.”

Taking the loss for the Sooners was Campbell (4-1), who was one of six pitchers who took the mound for OU.

OU shows life in fifth inning

OU trailed 4-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but the Sooners scored a pair of runs to make it interesting.

John Spikerman hit a one-out double that drove in Kendall Pettis before Oklahoma State made a pitching change, replacing Molsky with Davis.

Easton Carmichael then drove in Jason Walk on a sacrifice fly, but the Sooners didn’t score again until the eighth when Michael Snyder hit an RBI double.

