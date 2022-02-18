Did the Oklahoma Sooners top 100 players from the 2018 recruiting class live up to the billing?

Recruiting can be a hit-or-miss proposition. Every team in college football has their misses, even within the top 100. The Oklahoma Sooners 2018 class was the ninth-best in the nation according to 247Sports team composite rankings.

Earlier this week, Max Olson of The Athletic re-ranked the 2018 recruiting class. Olson’s scoring system included postseason awards. He gave points for players starting multiple seasons. In his re-rank, Olson has the Sooners 34th in the nation.

The Oklahoma Sooners have a few players from that class still in Norman or are preparing for the 2022 NFL draft. If several players from the class step into starting roles, it will help Oklahoma move up in the rankings. Players like Nik Bonitto could get drafted in the top fifty and help OU move up in Olson’s rankings.

Much of the reason for Oklahoma’s low ranking is the top of their recruiting lass not panning out. Olson took a look back at the top 100 recruits from the 2018 cycle, providing his thoughts along the way.

Here, we’re looking at what he had to say about the Sooners’ top 100 2018 recruits: Brey Walker, Brendan Radley-Hiles, Ronnie Perkins, Michael Thompson, and T.J. Pledger.

29. Brey Walker, OL

Oklahoma offensive lineman Brey Walker (70) warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

There’s still a chance that the Oklahoma Sooners top-rated player from the 2018 class provides an on-field contribution, but to this point, Brey Walker hasn’t lived up to expectations as the nation’s No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2018 class.

He’ll contend with Saivon Byrd, Wanya Morris, and Tyler Guyton at right tackle after returning to the Sooners from the transfer portal.

Here’s what Olson had to say:

Walker started two games as a redshirt freshman but hasn’t been able to break back into the Sooners’ starting lineup since then. He played a total of 40 snaps at right guard in 2021, according to PFF. Walker entered the portal in December and is still listed as active, but he did rejoin the team for bowl practices. – Olson, The Athletic

38. Brendan Radley-Hiles, S

LUBBOCK, TEXAS – OCTOBER 31: Defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles #44 of the Oklahoma Sooners gestures during the first half of the college football game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium on October 31, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Brendan Radley-Hiles was such an interesting player to watch during his tenure for Oklahoma. He was a solid player, even if he didn’t live up to the five-star billing. He’d make some impressive plays in the passing game, but he’d also be on the wrong end of a penalty at very inopportune times. Ultimately, the Sooners didn’t get the five-star player that was a top-five player at his position.

Here’s what Max Olson of The Athletic had to say:

“Bookie” had an up-and-down career in three years as a Sooner but did get to start 32 of his 36 games there. Radley-Hiles exited as a grad transfer after the 2020 season and joined Washington. He recorded 46 tackles, five TFLs, four pass breakups and an interception in his lone season there. – Olson, The Athletic

66. Ronnie Perkins, EDGE

Oklahoma defensive end Ronnie Perkins (7) celebrates after sacking Florida quarterback Emory Jones, center left on knee, during the second half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

One of the best things Alex Grinch was able to do in his time as the defensive coordinator was getting high-level production out of his edge rushers. Ronnie Perkins was the perfect example. Perkins was one of the best players in college football during his final season at OU in 2020, despite being cut short due to a suspension.

When Perkins returned to the roster following his suspension, the Sooners defense got an edge and went to a whole new level. His attitude combined with his play helped the Sooners rebound from two early-season losses to get back into the Big 12 title game where they eventually knocked off Iowa State for their sixth straight conference title.

Here’s what Olson had to say:

Perkins was an All-Big 12-caliber pass rusher during his three seasons with the Sooners, recording 99 tackles, 32 TFLs and 16.5 sacks in 33 games. He served a six-game suspension due to a failed drug test that cut his junior season short, but Perkins was still drafted in the third round by the Patriots. He dealt with several injuries and was inactive for his rookie season. – Olson, The Athletic

72. Michael Thompson, DT

The only Sooner in 247Sports top 100 that Oklahoma didn’t really get production out of was Michael Thompson.

Here’s what Olson had to say:

Thompson suffered a torn ACL in summer workouts before his freshman year and redshirted. Oklahoma’s staff moved him to the offensive line in 2019 but he never saw the field, so Thompson entered the portal at the end of his second season in the program. He’s now at Butler Community College and back to playing on the defensive line, with 12 tackles and three TFLs in six games last fall. – Olson, The Athletic

100. T.J. Pledger, RB

Oct 10, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back T.J. Pledger (5) runs wide against the Texas Longhorns during the first quarter of the Red River Showdown at Cotton Bowl. Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Former Sooners running back T.J. Pledger wasn’t the most productive back for the Oklahoma Sooners, but he helped hold down the running game during Rhamondre Stephenson’s suspension to start the 2020 season.

His two best games for the Oklahoma Sooners happened to be games in which they leaned on him in the running game. Heading into a critical Red River Showdown with the Sooners sitting at 1-2 after losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, Oklahoma gave Pledger 22 carries and he responded with 131 yards and two touchdowns.

He followed that impressive performance up with another strong game against TCU. Again, he got 22 carries and rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown.

Stephenson returned the following week and Pledger returned to a reserve role. Following the 2020 season, he transferred to Utah, where he had a solid season for the Utes.

Pledger appeared in 30 games for the Sooners and rushed for 695 yards over his three seasons, but he wasn’t able to break through and become the Sooners’ No. 1 back. Pledger transferred to Utah for his final college season and had his best one yet, with 801 total yards and six touchdowns for the Pac-12 champs. – Olson, The Athletic

Final Thoughts

Nov 20, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) and linebacker DaShaun White (23) react during the second half in front of Iowa State Cyclones tight end Charlie Kolar (88) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting, much like drafting by NFL front offices is an inexact science. You’re not going to hit on every recruit in the same way that NFL GMs and scouts hit on every draft pick in a given season.

At the same time, when a team targets a five-star player or a player in the top 100 of a given recruiting cycle, the expectation is they turn in significant contributions and become multiple-season starters.

The Oklahoma Sooners got that out of two of their five players from 247Sports top 100 players from the 2018 cycle. To break it down even further, Ronnie Perkins was the only player to live up to the top 100 tag. He was one of the best players at his position in the country and is getting ready for his second season in the NFL.

While this was a top 10 recruiting class, and Lincoln Riley’s first, the top of the class didn’t meet expectations. The middle of this class and the back-end guys were the more significant contributors.

Brey Walker still has a chance to live up to his top-billing, but he’s in for quite a position battle this offseason to earn his spot along the Sooners offensive line.

