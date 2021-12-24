How did Oklahoma football transfers perform with their new teams in 2021?

The transfer portal has created a new era of college football akin to NFL free agency. But without the contracts. Players get much more freedom to move than they did a decade ago and are taking advantage of the opportunity to find new places to play that might provide a better chance to perform than their original home.

2021 was a good year for some former Oklahoma Sooners who departed via the portal, some making significant impacts in the chase for conference championships across college football.

Though several will still be playing in bowl games as the 2021 season winds down, let’s take a look at how Oklahoma’s transfer portal departures performed in 2021.

QB Tanner Mordecai, SMU Mustangs

Oct 21, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs quarterback Tanner Mordecai (8) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Tulane Green Wave at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

67.8% completion percentage, 3,628 yards, 39 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, two rushing touchdowns.

QB Chandler Morris, TCU Horned Frogs

Nov 6, 2021; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Chandler Morris (14) throws during the second half against the Baylor Bears at Amon G. Carter Stadium: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

65.8% completion percentage, 695 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, one rushing touchdown.

RB T.J. Pledger, Utah Utes

Oct 30, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes running back TJ Pledger (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

97 carries, 671 yards, six rushing touchdowns, and 10 receptions for 107 yards.

Pac-12 Champion

WR Charleston Rambo, Miami Hurricanes

Oct 16, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Tony Grimes (20) breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Charleston Rambo (11) in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

44 receptions for 549 yards and seven touchdowns.

Set Miami’s single-season receiving record.

Ryan Jones, Eastern Carolina converted to Tight End

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad Gardner (1) tackles East Carolina Pirates tight end Ryan Jones (13) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated East Carolina Pirates 35-13. Albert Cesare, The Inquirer.

37 receptions for 442 yards, and five touchdowns.

WR Theo Howard, Utah Utes

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

10 receptions for 140 yards and one touchdown.

Pac-12 Champion

TE Grant Calcaterra, SMU Mustangs

Oct 30, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Grant Calcaterra (88) makes a reception during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

38 receptions for 465 yards and four touchdowns.

DB Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington Huskies

Sep 25, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles (44) celebrates after a sack during the second half of game against the California Golden Bears at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. The Huskies won 31-24 in overtime. Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

46 total tackles, two sacks, three tackles for loss, four passes defended, and one interception.

S Robert Barnes, Colorado Buffaloes

Nov 20, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Robert Barnes (20) celebrates his fumble recovery with defensive end Mustafa Johnson (34) in the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

41 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, one fumble recovery, one pass deflection.

TE Jalin Conyers, Arizona State Sun Devils

Five receptions, 27 yards, and one touchdown.

DT Zacchaeus McKinney, Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

11 total tackles, one sack.

OLB Jon-Michael Terry, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes

15 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

Other Transfers

OL Stacey Wilkins (N/A).

TE Dane Saltarelli to Western Kentucky (N/A).

WR Kyre Richardson (undecided) (N/A).

OG EJ Ndoma-Ogar to Missouri (N/A).

CB Eric Gallegos (undecided) (N/A).

