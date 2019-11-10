Did officials miss offside penalty on blocked Chiefs FG that capped wild Titans rally?





Patrick Mahomes looked like his MVP self on Sunday in a return from what looked like a devastating knee injury suffered three weeks ago.

It wasn’t enough against the Tennessee Titans as a wild sequence of events in the game’s final two minutes that involved a pair of blown Chiefs field goals allowed the Titans to rally for a 35-32 victory.

With 1:27 remaining, the Chiefs led, 32-27, and lined up for a 47-yard Harrison Butker field-goal attempt to take an 8-point lead.

Intentional grounding ... on a field-goal attempt?

James Winchester’s snap was low, and holder Dustin Colquitt wasn’t ready for it anyway. Butker bailed on the kick attempt as Colquitt picked the ball up off the ground and immediately threw it out of bounds.

Officials called intentional grounding on Colquitt, and the Chiefs turned the ball over on downs.

The Titans took over the ball at their own 39-yard line with the 10-yard grounding penalty facing a chance to take a late lead.

Tannehill leads go-ahead drive

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill started the drive with an 18-yard scramble and ended it three plays later with a 23-yard touchdown pass to Adam Humphries. A two-point conversion gave the Titans a 35-32 lead with 23 seconds remaining.

But the Chiefs, of course, have Mahomes. They also had two timeouts left. The game wasn’t over, and there was more drama to ensue.

After Kansas City started their final possession on their own 38-yard line, Mahomes found DeMarcus Robinson for a 23-yard gain to set up a chance to take the game to overtime.

Another chance for Chiefs FG team

With three seconds remaining, Butker set up for another high-leverage field goal, this time from 52 yards out. But this kick, like the previous attempt, never stood a chance.

Titans cornerback Joshua Kalu broke free off the edge to block the kick and secure the upset for the Titans.

Two bizarre blown Chiefs field goals in the final minutes helped the Titans rally for a wild victory on Sunday. (Jim Brown/USA Today)

Offside or perfect play?

It was a borderline play from Kalu, who jumped before any other Titans defenders to get around Kansas City’s blockers. If it wasn’t offside, it was a perfectly timed jump from Kalu. Officials gave Kalu the benefit of the doubt and held on to their flags. No penalty. Game over.

NFL vice president of officiating Al Riveron argued after the game that Kalu wasn’t in the neutral zone at the snap and that the call was correct.

Al Riveron breaks down the final play in #KCvsTEN: pic.twitter.com/YcdAkvWL0T — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) November 11, 2019

Kalu said after the game that the Chiefs used the same cadence all game, allowing him to get the jump on the blocked kick.

“The cadence, the cadence, the cadence,” Kalu said. “They were doing the same cadence the whole game. I kind of got a key to. I was getting closer and closer and I just made a play when I needed to.”

Chiefs under pressure

The wild ending spoiled a brilliant performance from Mahomes, who finished completing 36-of-50 pass attempts for 446 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover.

The Chiefs fall to 6-4 with the loss and all of the sudden find themselves more concerned with their half-game lead over the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West than catching the 8-1 New England Patriots for home field advantage in the playoffs.

The Titans improve to 5-5 with the win to keep their playoff hopes afloat.

