Did officials give Chiefs a fourth-quarter do-over in AFC championship game?

Cincinnati Bengals coaches appeared very unhappy when Ron Torbert's crew appeared to give the Kansas City Chiefs a do-over during the fourth quarter of Sunday's AFC championship game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Officials were supposed to run the play clock but not the game clock because the second-down play was an incomplete pass. It appears there was an error involving the clock operator.

When officials failed to acknowledge the error before the snap, they shouldn't have gone back after the play and given a "mulligan," but they did. On a third-and-9 play, the Chiefs completed a pass for five yards, which would have forced a fourth-and-4.

"Before the ball was snapped, the play was shut down," Torbert explained during the game. "The clock should not have started."

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor appeals to the sideline referee for a penalty against the Ravens in the first quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.The Ravens led 10-9 at halftime.

"We're basically having a do-over here, guys," CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore explained during the broadcast. "We're gonna have a third-down play do-over."

"Zac Taylor can't believe it. Because there certainly didn't seem any indication – just eyeballing it here – that there was anything other than a play in action. ... How about waving an arm and letting everyone know that the play is dead? ... You can imagine how this is being received in Cincinnati," CBS play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz said during the broadcast.

"I would be livid right here (if I were the Bengals) because how did no one come flying in, right? You're just gonna tell us after a whole play goes? I mean, this is huge. Zac Taylor is beyond himself. ... Let's give Mahomes another opportunity. ... I didn't hear a whistle. Did you?" analyst Tony Romo added. "Here's the third third down …"

Social media reactions, including after the game from the Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase:

3 3rd and 9 ? — Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) January 30, 2023

The Bengals defense takes a ton of pride in its resilience.



It doesn't get much more impressive than that, a series where they needed to get three stops just to get one stop.



The Sam Hubbard at linebacker package works again brilliantly on 3rd down. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) January 30, 2023

A do over in the NFL… https://t.co/iU22WySPsP — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) January 30, 2023

Wait...fifth down? — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) January 30, 2023

The Bengals are called for defensive holding on 5th down. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 30, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: What happened on Chiefs' fourth-quarter do-over play against Bengals?