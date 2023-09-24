How did Notre Dame football grade out in last-second loss to Ohio State?

SOUTH BEND — The “Green Jersey Game” delivered everything except a breakthrough win for devastated Notre Dame football.

Ohio State’s Chip Trayanum powered in from the 1 in the final seconds as the sixth-ranked Buckeyes escaped with a 17-14 win on Saturday night. In just the fourth top-10 matchup at Notre Dame Stadium since the “Bush Push” loss to USC in 2005, the ending was eerily similar and just as controversial.

It even happened in the same end zone where the Trojans’ Matt Leinart scored that year with some help from Reggie Bush.

Offense: C-plus

Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman led a 96-yard scoring drive for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:22 remaining. He found Rico Flores Jr. from the 2 for the 124th touchdown pass of Hartman’s six-year career, breaking a tie with former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones for seventh-most scoring passes in FBS history.

Hartman went 17-of-25 for 175 yards passing, moving him up two more spots to ninth all-time in career passing yards (14,203). Hartman worked the middle of the field effectively, finding tight end Mitchell Evans seven times for 75 yards, but the quarterback also failed to pick up 1 yard on a pair of fourth-down runs: stopping Irish drives in plus territory on the opening offensive series of both halves.

The running game, stymied in the 2022 season opener in Columbus, went for 176 yards in all: an average of 4.5 yards on 39 carries. The Irish went 5 of 10 on third-down conversions.

Defense: C

The red-zone renaissance continued until the bitter ending for Al Golden’s defense, which managed to limit Ohio State to three points on its first three trips into scoring territory. That included a pair of fourth-down stops, including one with 4:12 left at the Irish 11 that might have sealed the deal.

Instead, Ohio State drove 65 yards in the final 86 seconds for the winning score. Kyle McCord, making his fifth career start, picked on senior nickel safety Thomas Harper all night.

McCord also found Emeka Egbuka for 21 yards on a third-and-19 play from the Irish 22 to set up the winning dive.

TreVeyon Henderson (104 yards on 14 carries) broke loose for a 61-yard touchdown run and a 10-0 lead with Xavier Watts missing the tackle close to the line.

Special Teams: C-minus

South Florida grad transfer Spencer Shrader missed a 47-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter, his fourth miss in seven tries and his second in three tries inside the 50. Punter Bryce McFerson was holding in place of reserve quarterback Dylan Devezin.

Coverage units were mostly solid but did allow a 32-yard kickoff return.

Coaching: D

Until the cruel ending, Marcus Freeman had his team in position to hand Ohio State coach Ryan Day just his second loss in 18 true road games. Instead, Notre Dame played the final two defensive snaps without the requisite 11 men on the field, and that wasn’t even the first time it happened this year.

In Game 2 against FCS Tennessee State, Notre Dame played a man short and nearly gave up a game-tying touchdown. That simply can’t happen.

Freeman drops to 4-4 against ranked opponents, including 1-1 at home.

Overall: C

There’s a reason 18 total NFL scouts, representing 16 teams, were in attendance for this one. The talent level was outstanding with future pros all over the field, but some of the coaching decisions and many moments of execution were lacking.

The result was a missed opportunity for Notre Dame in the most gut-wrenching of fashions.

Follow Notre Dame football writer Mike Berardino on social media @MikeBerardino.

