Did a Notre Dame assistant subtly jab at Brian Kelly

Harry Hiestand is a football-lifer and knows what he’s doing and what he did Thursday during his media availability for spring practice is manage to further endure himself to Notre Dame fans and likely players.

Hiestand was a member for Brian Kelly’s staff at Notre Dame from 2012-2017 before taking an offensive line job with the Chicago Bears. Hiestand is now back on the Notre Dame staff this season in the same role that saw him recruit and develop standout Irish lineman like Zack Martin, Quenton Nelson, Ronnie Stanley, Mike McGlinchey and others.

Hiestand was asked about how it is to work under Marcus Freeman on Thursday and I’ll let you be the judge for yourself.

“Very well. Coach Freeman knows what he’s doing. He knows how to put a staff together. He’s a great leader and is very genuine. He hired people that are very genuine too. Everybody is about the team and getting it right and not about themselves, which is tremendous to be around every day.” – Harry Hiestand

You can check out the video of his response below. This only appears more clear after Kelly addressed the media at LSU on Thursday.

