How Did These Notable Runners Do at the 2021 Boston Marathon?

  • <p>The 2021 Boston Marathon looked a little bit different after being canceled in 2020. Most notably, the race was held in the fall, on Monday, October 11—a shift from its usual date on the third Monday in April. Additionally, the in-person field was smaller, with only about 20,000 runners taking the streets of Boston. However, nearly another 20,000 more runners ran 26.2 virtually.</p><p>Among those crossing the line on Boylston Street this year were a handful of notable runners and celebrities. Read on to see how the Newton hills treated them.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.runnersworld.com/news/a37920471/boston-marathon-2021-results/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Highlights and results from the 2021 Boston Marathon">Highlights and results from the 2021 Boston Marathon</a></p>
    1/6

    How Did These Notable Runners Do at the 2021 Boston Marathon?

    The 2021 Boston Marathon looked a little bit different after being canceled in 2020. Most notably, the race was held in the fall, on Monday, October 11—a shift from its usual date on the third Monday in April. Additionally, the in-person field was smaller, with only about 20,000 runners taking the streets of Boston. However, nearly another 20,000 more runners ran 26.2 virtually.

    Among those crossing the line on Boylston Street this year were a handful of notable runners and celebrities. Read on to see how the Newton hills treated them.

    Highlights and results from the 2021 Boston Marathon

  • <p>After running the Chicago Marathon yesterday, Shalane Flanagan finished in 2:40:34 at Boston. It was the fourth race in her quest to complete all six marathon majors in 42 days.</p><p>Next up for Flanagan is the Tokyo Marathon on October 17, which will be virtual this year following the race’s postponement to <a href="https://www.runnersworld.com/news/a37634144/2021-tokyo-marathon-postponed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:March 2022" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><u>March 2022</u></a>.</p>
    2/6

    Shalane Flanagan

    After running the Chicago Marathon yesterday, Shalane Flanagan finished in 2:40:34 at Boston. It was the fourth race in her quest to complete all six marathon majors in 42 days.

    Next up for Flanagan is the Tokyo Marathon on October 17, which will be virtual this year following the race’s postponement to March 2022.

  • <p>Danica Patrick finished her first marathon in 4:01:21, good enough for a 9:13/mile pace. But even more impressive was her negative split: the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver ran 2:00:45 for the first half, and 2:00:36 for the second.</p><p>Patrick ran to raise money for the <a href="https://www.mattlight72.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Light Foundation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><u>Light Foundation</u></a>, a nonprofit founded by Super Bowl champion Matt Light and his wife, Susie, dedicated to helping students from underserved areas develop skills and values to help them build their futures.</p>
    3/6

    Danica Patrick

    Danica Patrick finished her first marathon in 4:01:21, good enough for a 9:13/mile pace. But even more impressive was her negative split: the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver ran 2:00:45 for the first half, and 2:00:36 for the second.

    Patrick ran to raise money for the Light Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Super Bowl champion Matt Light and his wife, Susie, dedicated to helping students from underserved areas develop skills and values to help them build their futures.

  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • <p>The former NFL fullback, who spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, finished the marathon in 4:27:17.</p><p>“It was a surreal experience,” Develin told WBZ-TV after finishing. “I didn’t know what to expect. This was my first experience at the marathon and it was absolutely awesome from Mile 1 to 26.2. It was a great time.”</p>
    4/6

    James Develin

    The former NFL fullback, who spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, finished the marathon in 4:27:17.

    “It was a surreal experience,” Develin told WBZ-TV after finishing. “I didn’t know what to expect. This was my first experience at the marathon and it was absolutely awesome from Mile 1 to 26.2. It was a great time.”

  • <p>Chris Nikic, the 22-year-old runner and Ironman with Down Syndrome, finished the Boston Marathon in 6:01:22.</p><p>“It’s such an amazing day,” Nikic told WBZ-TV after finishing. “When I tackled those hills, it was tough. But I knew that I could make it.”</p><p>Nikic became the first person with Down Syndrome to<a href="https://www.runnersworld.com/runners-stories/a34276109/chris-nikic-ironman-triathlon-down-syndrome/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:finish an Ironman triathlon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> finish an Ironman triathlon</a> on November 7 last year, and was awarded two ESPYs in the summer of 2021.</p>
    5/6

    Chris Nikic

    Chris Nikic, the 22-year-old runner and Ironman with Down Syndrome, finished the Boston Marathon in 6:01:22.

    “It’s such an amazing day,” Nikic told WBZ-TV after finishing. “When I tackled those hills, it was tough. But I knew that I could make it.”

    Nikic became the first person with Down Syndrome to finish an Ironman triathlon on November 7 last year, and was awarded two ESPYs in the summer of 2021.

  • <p>Brian d’arcy James, a Broadway actor with roles in <em>Hamilton</em> and <em>Shrek: The Musica</em><em>l</em>, finished the 2021 Boston Marathon in 3:30:22, good enough for a 8:02/mile pace.</p><p>The actor, running his first-ever Boston Marathon, qualified at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.</p>
    6/6

    Brian d’arcy James

    Brian d’arcy James, a Broadway actor with roles in Hamilton and Shrek: The Musical, finished the 2021 Boston Marathon in 3:30:22, good enough for a 8:02/mile pace.

    The actor, running his first-ever Boston Marathon, qualified at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.

<p>The 2021 Boston Marathon looked a little bit different after being canceled in 2020. Most notably, the race was held in the fall, on Monday, October 11—a shift from its usual date on the third Monday in April. Additionally, the in-person field was smaller, with only about 20,000 runners taking the streets of Boston. However, nearly another 20,000 more runners ran 26.2 virtually.</p><p>Among those crossing the line on Boylston Street this year were a handful of notable runners and celebrities. Read on to see how the Newton hills treated them.</p><p><a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="https://www.runnersworld.com/news/a37920471/boston-marathon-2021-results/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Highlights and results from the 2021 Boston Marathon">Highlights and results from the 2021 Boston Marathon</a></p>
<p>After running the Chicago Marathon yesterday, Shalane Flanagan finished in 2:40:34 at Boston. It was the fourth race in her quest to complete all six marathon majors in 42 days.</p><p>Next up for Flanagan is the Tokyo Marathon on October 17, which will be virtual this year following the race’s postponement to <a href="https://www.runnersworld.com/news/a37634144/2021-tokyo-marathon-postponed/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:March 2022" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><u>March 2022</u></a>.</p>
<p>Danica Patrick finished her first marathon in 4:01:21, good enough for a 9:13/mile pace. But even more impressive was her negative split: the former IndyCar and NASCAR driver ran 2:00:45 for the first half, and 2:00:36 for the second.</p><p>Patrick ran to raise money for the <a href="https://www.mattlight72.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Light Foundation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"><u>Light Foundation</u></a>, a nonprofit founded by Super Bowl champion Matt Light and his wife, Susie, dedicated to helping students from underserved areas develop skills and values to help them build their futures.</p>
<p>The former NFL fullback, who spent most of his career with the New England Patriots, finished the marathon in 4:27:17.</p><p>“It was a surreal experience,” Develin told WBZ-TV after finishing. “I didn’t know what to expect. This was my first experience at the marathon and it was absolutely awesome from Mile 1 to 26.2. It was a great time.”</p>
<p>Chris Nikic, the 22-year-old runner and Ironman with Down Syndrome, finished the Boston Marathon in 6:01:22.</p><p>“It’s such an amazing day,” Nikic told WBZ-TV after finishing. “When I tackled those hills, it was tough. But I knew that I could make it.”</p><p>Nikic became the first person with Down Syndrome to<a href="https://www.runnersworld.com/runners-stories/a34276109/chris-nikic-ironman-triathlon-down-syndrome/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:finish an Ironman triathlon" class="link rapid-noclick-resp"> finish an Ironman triathlon</a> on November 7 last year, and was awarded two ESPYs in the summer of 2021.</p>
<p>Brian d’arcy James, a Broadway actor with roles in <em>Hamilton</em> and <em>Shrek: The Musica</em><em>l</em>, finished the 2021 Boston Marathon in 3:30:22, good enough for a 8:02/mile pace.</p><p>The actor, running his first-ever Boston Marathon, qualified at the Chicago Marathon in 2019.</p>
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here’s how celebrities and other notable runners fared against Heartbreak Hill this year.

Recommended Stories