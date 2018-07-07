Did not see this coming: Kyle Anderson signs four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with Grizzlies

In a summer where DeMarcus Cousins signed with the Golden State Warriors, this may be the most surprising move of the summer.

The Memphis Grizzlies — 28th in the NBA in pace last season — are going after “Slo-Mo” making an offer to restricted free agent to Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson.

San Antonio Spurs restricted free agent Kyle Anderson has signed a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet with the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018





Deal includes a 15 percent trade kicker, source tells ESPN. Spurs have 48 hours to match. https://t.co/0kzEIPiMvf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018





That is the full mid-level exception for Anderson.

The Spurs now have 48 hours to match or let him go to Memphis. With the team’s roster in flux — Tony Parker leaving for Charlotte, the Kawhi Leonard situation — what the Spurs will choose is a little murky.

“Slo-mo” fits well with either team. He is crafty pick-and-roll ball handler and a long, switchable defender, who averaged 8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists this past season. His rather unorthodox game doesn’t fit everywhere, but the Spurs and Grizzlies are the two teams where it would work.