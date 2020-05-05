Did NFL teams meet their top offseason roster needs? Here's a look back

Now that the 2020 NFL draft is complete and most of the major free agency moves have been made, it’s time to look back at each team’s most pressing positional need and whether or not it was met, according to Yahoo Sports’ Frank Schwab (NFC selections) and Terez Paylor (AFC selections).

Most teams made strategic moves to fill out their rosters in areas of the greatest need. A host of teams were in the market for depth in their wide receiver corps, with one notable team failing to address that need (cough, Green Bay Packers, we’re looking at you).

The Packers instead chose inexplicably to draft quarterback Jordan Love instead of finding their current starting QB, Aaron Rodgers, some weapons.

A handful of other teams haven’t fulfilled their greatest needs either.

The New England Patriots are trying really hard to sell us on the fact that they have their quarterback of the future in Jarrett Stidham. Yet, Cam Newton is still a free agent, as an example, so let’s consider that need unmet.

Around the league, the New York Jets continue to be the New York Jets, failing to secure their greatest offseason need: offensive tackle. The Los Angeles Rams are still searching for O-line help, while the Carolina Panthers and Jacksonville Jaguars both need cornerback depth. The Tennessee Titans are in need of EDGE help as they look to push and eventually replace free agent signee Vic Beasley, who is on a one-year deal.

Also, is anyone surprised that Bill O’Brien’s Houston Texans are on the “needs not met” list?

