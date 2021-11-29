Did an NFL reporter just tell on Steelers DC Keith Butler?

When it comes to rumors about the Pittsburgh Steelers, we typically take everything with a grain of salt. But when a reporter as respected as NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala shares inside information about the Steelers, you have to give it a listen.

According to Andrew Fillipponi of 97.3 TheFan, Kinkhabwala offered up this juicy little tidbit that really sheds some light on the Steelers coaching situation.

Kinkhabwala said that defensive coordinator Keith Butler has never designed or called a defense while serving as the DC of the Steelers. Really? This feels like a really big deal if it is legitimate. And again, we take all these sorts of things with a grain of salt but Kinkhabwala is well respected around the NFL and has no motivation to fabricate this. The logical conclusion here is if Butler isn’t running the defense, head coach Mike Tomlin must be. Not necessarily a bad thing but it does change the perception of both Butler and Tomlin.

But I want to pass the question off to all of you. Do you believe this and depending on yes or no, what does it say about the Steelers? Let us know in the comments below.

