Did the NFL load the Steelers schedule intentionally for Hard Knocks?

I am not a conspiracy theory guy but sometimes things just don’t add up. The match doesn’t always math. When the NFL released the regular-season schedule, we were puzzled about why the league decided to backload the schedule so much.

The Steelers play all six of their AFC North division games in the final eight with showdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles thrown in for good measure.

Crazy right?

Maybe not. Maybe it was all a plan. HBO is doing something unprecedented with their Hard Knocks series as they will feature all of the AFC North including the Pittsburgh Steelers. The season kicks off on December 3 and run through the end of the season.

Why does this matter? This will mean the series will show the Steelers during the final five games of the season which includes one game against each of Pittsburgh’s division foes, and those two games against the Eagles and Chiefs.

Was this all orchestrated so HBO gets one of the most popular teams in the NFL during what could be a spiral after a strong start? These shows are all about ratings and it feels like behind the scenes of a struggling Steelers team would translate to huge viewership.

