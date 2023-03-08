How did NFL.com rank the NFC East’s 2022 draft classes?

The 2022 NFL season will be remembered as the resurgence of the NFC East. All four teams finished with at least a .500 record, and three teams made the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC and came close to winning their second Super Bowl in five seasons.

The NFC East had three of the final four teams remaining in the NFC playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record despite quarterback Dak Prescott missing several games early in the season. However, the season’s big story was the turnaround of the New York Giants.

The previously terrible Giants finished 9-7-1 and won a playoff game. The Washington Commanders had control of a playoff berth until a late-season collapse prevented the NFC East from becoming the first division in NFL history to have every team make the playoffs.

Is the NFC East on track to return to its previous glory? Or was 2022 an aberration?

If the NFC “Beast” returns to its previous glory, it will need the 2022 rookie class to be the future of the division. How did each’s rookie class fare in 2022?

Nick Shook from NFL.com ranked each of the NFC East’s 2022 rookie classes, and no one received higher than a B-.

What about the Commanders?

Dallas Cowboys: B-

Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) and Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith (73). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants: C+

New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) gestures to fans during the second half against the Washington Commanders. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles: C

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders: C

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Shook’s analysis of the Commanders’ rookies:

Jahan Dotson joined a Commanders team that already had a couple of strong talents in Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel, yet he still managed to finish with 35 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns despite playing with three different quarterbacks. He didn’t produce at the levels of Chris Olave or Garrett Wilson, but Dotson deserves commendation for his performance as a rookie. Phidarian Mathis’ rookie season met an unfortunate end in Week 1 with a knee injury. Brian Robinson’s story is well-known at this point: He appeared set to win the starting running back job, then was shot twice in the leg. He returned to rush 205 times for 797 yards and two touchdowns, falling short of 4 yards per carry but winning the support of football fans everywhere for his journey back to the field. Percy Butler played more on special teams than defense, but he could become a contributor as a safety in the seasons ahead. Sam Howell spent almost all of 2022 enjoying a front-row seat for the switches between Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke before receiving a chance to play in Week 18. He put on a decent showing in the win over Dallas and will enter the 2023 offseason as Washington’s top quarterback, at least for now. Cole Turner found himself buried behind Logan Thomas and John Bates — and even undrafted free agent Armani Rodgers outplayed him in terms of statistical production — but he should get another chance to earn a spot in 2023. Chris Paul only appeared in one game, registering a slightly below-average PFF grade for his performance in Week 18. Christian Holmes spent most of his rookie season on special teams, making one pivotal play: recovering a fumble to set up Washington’s only touchdown in a win over Chicago. Like Turner, Armani Rogers had to fight for the snaps he saw in a crowded tight end room but may have done enough to earn a second look in 2023. Washington was happy to scoop up John Ridgeway off waivers, giving him over 250 defensive snaps and enjoying the highs and lows of a rookie finding his footing in Year 1. Ridgeway finished with 24 tackles and one key forced fumble that helped Washington upset Philadelphia, but he is also playing on a team loaded with talent up front.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire