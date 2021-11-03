What did the NFC West do before the trade deadline?

The NFL trade deadline passed Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. ET and there were no deals that went down at the last minute in the NFC West.

There were trades that did happen in the division.

Let’s take a look at the moves that were made by each team in the division.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Arizona Cardinals

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

While there were rumors and a lot of hope for a trade, the Cardinals did not do anything near the deadline. Their big move already happened nearly three weeks ago when they acquired tight end Zach Ertz.

He has already played two games for them.

They did not make any other trades, either to acquire players or to add draft capital.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams made the biggest move of the deadline, acquiring longtime Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller. They traded their second and third-round picks for the 2022 draft for him.

Now they do not have a draft pick on Day 1 or Day 2 of the draft next year.

Miller will obviously give them a boost to their pass rush. He doesn’t solve their questions against the run, but it is a move for the postseason, to try and make things harder for the opposing quarterbacks in the NFC.

The Rams agreed to let receiver DeSean Jackson pursue a trade but nothing materialized and now he has been released.

San Francisco 49ers

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners added defensive end Charles Omenihu for a late-round pick. It is not a significant move but it is helpful.

He has seven career sacks but none yet this season.

Seattle Seahawks

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks didn’t end up making any move.

1

1