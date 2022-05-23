Did Nebraska get any of the top transfers in college football for 2022?

Last month, USA Today put out a list of top college football transfers for the upcoming 2022 season. Nebraska was active in the portal and brought in over a dozen players but did the Cornhuskers bring in anyone who can crack this list? With the season less than 100 days away, we’ll soon see with our own eyes which the best of the transfers were and weren’t. Transfers for the last several weeks won’t appear on the list, so you know why if you don’t see names like Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

Enjoy the chaos, college football fans. With all the coaches making noise about the portal this offseason, I imagine we will see some changes. I would not be shocked to see the transfer portal have a dedicated window of dates where players can transfer without penalty but any transfers outside that window, and you’ll have to sit out a season, but that’s just my conjecture.

Quarterbacks

Caleb Williams - USC (from Oklahoma)

Caleb Williams (13) Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Dillon Gabriel - Oklahoma (from Central Florida)

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Spencer Rattler - South Carolina (from Oklahoma)

Spencer Rattler (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Running Backs

Jahmyr Gibbs - Alabama (from Georgia Tech)

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (13) (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Zach Evans - Ole Miss (from TCU)

Zach Evans (6) (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

Montrell Johnson - Florida (from Louisiana-Lafayette)

Montrell Johnson © SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Wide Receivers

Mario Williams USC (from Oklahoma)

Southern California wide receiver Mario Williams (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Isaiah Neyor - Texas (from Wyoming)

Wide receiver Isaiah Neyor (AP Photo/Steve Conner)

Tyler Harrell - Alabama (from Louisville)

Wide receiver Tyler Harrell (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Offensive Line

Victor Oluwatimi - Michigan (from Virginia)

Center Olusegun Oluwatimi (AP Photo/George Frey)

O'Cyrus Torrence - Florida (from Louisiana-Lafayette)

OL O’Cyrus Torrence

Tyler Steen - Alabama (from Vanderbilt)

Offensive lineman Tyler Steen Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Line

Ochaun Mathis - Nebraska (from TCU)

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Jared Verse - Florida State (from Albany)

Defensive lineman Jared Verse Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Akheem Mesidor - Miami (from West Virginia)

Defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers

Mohamoud Diabate - Utah (from Florida)

Linebackers Mohamoud Diabate (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Drew Sander - Arkansas (from Alabama)

Linebacker Drew Sanders Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson Sirmon - California (from Washington)

Linebacker Jackson Sirmon Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive Backs

Brandon Joseph - Notre Dame (from Northwestern)

Safety Brandon Joseph (16) (Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via AP)

Eli Ricks - Alabama (from LSU)

Cornerback Eli Ricks (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Tanner McCalister - Ohio Sate (from Oklahoma State)

Safety Tanner McCalister (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

