Did NC State football get an A for its performance at UConn?

Sometimes it’s OK to have an average report card. That was the case for NC State football in its 24-14 win at UConn on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (1-0) earned a road win and proved to be solid in some areas, but the grades must improve in Week 2 in the home opener at Carter-Finley Stadium. If NC State is going to upset nationally-ranked Notre Dame on Sept. 9 in Raleigh, the Wolfpack will need to raise its level of play.

Here are our grades from the Wolfpack’s win at UConn.

Offense: C

The Wolfpack didn't waste time leaning on its new quarterback Brennan Armstrong. NC State had 200 rushing yards, but Armstrong can't do the heavy lifting all season.

Defense: B

The Wolfpack defense got off to a slow start and gave up an explosive play in the third quarter, but you can't knock a unit when it gives up 14 points.

Special teams: B

Brayden Narveson had a tall task in replacing Christopher Dunn, the Groza Award winner in 2022. Narveson's 44-yard field goal gave NC State the lead for good and Julian Gray had a 40-yard kickoff return to set up a touchdown drive.

Coaching: C

Again, average is OK in Week 1 for the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae showed that he knows how to utilize Armstrong, but State can't have its quarterback finishing with 19 carries.

Overall: C

Outside of Armstrong, it was a decent outing for the Wolfpack. The defense had its moments and it's a road win, but NC State will need to be better than average next week against Notre Dame.

Staff writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at rbaxley@fayobserver.com or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NC State football: Grading Wolfpack's win at UConn