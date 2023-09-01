Did NC State football get an A for its performance at UConn?

Rodd Baxley, Fayetteville Observer
·2 min read

Sometimes it’s OK to have an average report card. That was the case for NC State football in its 24-14 win at UConn on Thursday night.

The Wolfpack (1-0) earned a road win and proved to be solid in some areas, but the grades must improve in Week 2 in the home opener at Carter-Finley Stadium. If NC State is going to upset nationally-ranked Notre Dame on Sept. 9 in Raleigh, the Wolfpack will need to raise its level of play.

Here are our grades from the Wolfpack’s win at UConn.

Offense: C

The Wolfpack didn't waste time leaning on its new quarterback Brennan Armstrong. NC State had 200 rushing yards, but Armstrong can't do the heavy lifting all season.

Defense: B

The Wolfpack defense got off to a slow start and gave up an explosive play in the third quarter, but you can't knock a unit when it gives up 14 points.

Special teams: B

Brayden Narveson had a tall task in replacing Christopher Dunn, the Groza Award winner in 2022. Narveson's 44-yard field goal gave NC State the lead for good and Julian Gray had a 40-yard kickoff return to set up a touchdown drive.

Coaching: C

Again, average is OK in Week 1 for the coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Robert Anae showed that he knows how to utilize Armstrong, but State can't have its quarterback finishing with 19 carries.

Overall: C

Outside of Armstrong, it was a decent outing for the Wolfpack. The defense had its moments and it's a road win, but NC State will need to be better than average next week against Notre Dame.

