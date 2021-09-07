Did NBA request De'Aaron Fox drug test after viral workout photos?

Did NBA ask Fox for drug test after viral workout photos? originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

De’Aaron Fox has hit the weight room hard during the offseason in preparation for another long 82-game season. He turned to social media to post pics of his new frame, which caught fire.

According to Fox’s fiancé, Recee Caldwell, the league reached out to check in with Fox from a drug test -- coincidence or not -- shortly after the 23-year-old's posts circulated.

Fox’s weight gain is getting noticed… pic.twitter.com/bH9lxJjkYf — James Ham (@James_HamNBCS) September 7, 2021

Welcome to the NBA world.

Fox has become a workout warrior during his time in the league, showing major improvements on his frame during each offseason. It’s translated to huge leaps in his play on the court.

In his fourth year last season, Fox posted 25.2 points, 7.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 35 minutes per game for the Kings. He missed the final 13 games of the season due to COVID-19, but clearly he’s ready to hit the ground running for the 2021-22 campaign.

According to Kings play-by-play announcer Mark Jones, Fox already was up nine pounds over his previous playing weight back in late July. By the looks of him, it’s possible that Fox has gained a few more pounds from that point.