Did Mitch Trubisky throw Bears coach Matt Nagy under the bus after the game?

The Chicago Bears’ playoff hopes took a severe hit with Sunday’s loss to the Green Bay Packers, but the damage of a potentially damning quote might have a far more lasting effect.

After the game, Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was asked about the Packers’ pass rush affecting him. Trubisky answered by praising the Packers’ rush ... while perhaps subtly suggesting that his coach, Matt Nagy, could have done more with the offensive design to help him.

In Bears QB Mitch Trubisky's postgame press conference, he answered a question about the Packers pass rush with some noteworthy commentary on today's play selection and game plan. pic.twitter.com/Oq90urH7ng — Rich Campbell (@Rich_Campbell) December 15, 2019

“I feel like they were pretty good,” Trubisky said of the Packers. “They had a really good front. I felt like our O-line played really well. I thought we could have taken more pressure off them [by] moving the pocket a little more and me getting out.”

That in and of itself isn’t too bad. But Trubisky doubled down.

“... We’ve just got to continue to find ways to take pressure off our O-line. With a good pass rush like that, [we need to] continue to mix it up, whether it’s with screens, running it, draws — all that kind of stuff helps,” he said.

Chicago Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky made some curious comments about his coach after a 21-13 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Now Trubisky is venturing into rough waters, specifically calling out the play calls of Nagy. Asked if that’s what he meant, Trubisky made it clear what he was getting at.

“Could’ve done a lot of stuff, yeah.”

Maybe Trubisky is right here. The Bears’ gameplan felt limiting as the Packers collected three sacks and four QB hits on his 53 dropbacks. Trubisky finished 29-of-53 passing for 334 yards with one TD and two interceptions in the 21-13 loss.

That’s not the biggest point. Biting the hand that feeds Trubisky feels like a game he might not want to play. After all, Nagy has gone out of his way to shelter and protect Trubisky this season (and last season), even when Trubisky has been at far less than exceptional.

The Bears have a decision to make this summer with Trubisky’s fifth-year option — and whether he eventually gets a second contract from the Bears — and the Trubisky-Nagy relationship has been a big story in Chicago the past year or more. This clear questioning of Nagy likely won’t sit too well with his coach and might earn the QB an audience in his office once they return home.

It might be the holiday season, but Trubisky left his coach a lump of coal with his postgame comments.

