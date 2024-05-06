How did Mike Zimmer get Eric Kendricks to spurn the 49ers and sign with the Dallas Cowboys

It’s been well chronicled that the Dallas Cowboys didn’t do much in free agency,

They were the lowest spending team by more than $20 million.

They secured just one starter before the draft while watching at least five leave via free agency or retirement.

And the one starter the Cowboys got came courtesy of a second thought by linebacker Eric Kendricks, who had initially agreed to join the San Francisco 49ers.

So why did he spurn one of the Cowboys’ biggest rivals and a team a that has knocked them out of the playoffs in two of the last three seasons?

Playing time, the opportunity to work with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer and be a leader of the defense at middle linebacker.

“At the end of the day, I had a choice to make,” Kendricks said. “It was a good program [in San Francisco] but I think I would’ve taken more of a reserve role. I feel like I have a lot left to give, and I want to be here and with Mike [Zimmer].

“As a middle linebacker, I want to show my experience and to show my leadership, and command a huddle.”

In San Francisco, Kendricks would have served as a backup and insurance for injured linebacker Dre Greenlaw, who suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

In Dallas, Kendricks is not only the most experienced and accomplished linebacker on defense, but he comes as a walk-in starter at middle linebacker with the built-in knowledge of Zimmer’s scheme from their time together with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kendricks played eight seasons with the Vikings, including his first seven under Zimmer, before playing last season with the Los Angeles Chargers.

“I’ve been in this system for seven years,” Kendricks said. “It’s something I’m very familiar with. We’re gonna be doing different things here and there, especially with the personnel that we have here. I think it’s good that, especially from someone who’s giving the calls in the huddle, it can be a singular voice right now — especially as everyone is learning [the playbook].

“I’m already getting more comfortable talking with the guys, communicating, alerting checks and things like that. We’re only gonna get better at it as it goes. Obviously, we’re still inputting a new system, and it’s a complicated one as well, but we’re starting off slow and we’re doing it the right way.”

Kendricks is charged with leading a linebacker room that was considered the weak link on the defense year ago. He is tasked with helping the unit be stronger against the run.

With a current streak of eight straight seasons of at least 100 tackles, he still has the ability to get in done on the field.

But it’s the understanding of Zimmer and his old-school and hard-nosed ways that will help carry the tide with his new teammates.

“That guy’s a true football guy, through and through,” Kendricks said of Zimmer. “He watches [game] film on his off days. He really enjoys it. It’s good to be back with him. He has a high standard of performance. He’s strict, personality-wise, but he always says, ‘You take care of me, I’ll take care of you.’ I’ve talked to the guys about Zim but, at the end of the day, ball is ball and we’ve got to be disciplined and on our cues.”

It’s something Kendricks had to learn when he was a young player. He and Zimmer butted heads during his time in Minnesota.

Now, he is appreciative of the tough love.

“Just the fact that I’m back with him shows you that I believe in him and he believes in me and we want to get the job done,“ Kendricks said after he signed in March. “The level of detail and the amount of football that I learned with Zimm was tremendous. I feel like I’ll never take that for granted and that’s why I’m back with him right now. ... I’m very excited to play, it’s obviously the sport I grew up playing. Love playing middle linebacker. I’m happy I’m able to be in Coach Zimm’s system again. It felt right.”

“Ultimately, playing the best football and winning a championship is our ultimate goal and that’s why I’m back with him.”