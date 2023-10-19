Did Michigan steal Gophers’ signals during its 52-10 win this month?

Michigan’s 52-10 win over the Gophers on Oct. 7 was complete and total domination.

The second-ranked Wolverines allowed Minnesota one touchdown pass and very little else over 60 minutes of game time at Huntington Bank Stadium. The outcome was chalked up to Michigan being one of the best teams in the country and a favorite to win the Big Ten Conference and reach the College Football Playoff for a third straight season, while Minnesota fell to 3-3 and has continued to struggle with consistency this season.

No one doubts the gulf between the two Big Ten programs, but now that outcome might be controversial or even tainted.

Yahoo Sports reported Thursday the Michigan football program is under investigation for violating rules prohibiting in-person scouting of future opponents.

The Athletic said there was “credible evidence” the Wolverines have successfully stolen signs from opposing teams this season.

Yahoo pointed out sign stealing is not technically prohibited, while scouting opponents in person has been prohibited since 1994.

Yahoo added two of Michigan’s opponents this season became aware that Michigan knew their play signs. The Wolverines (7-0) have also beaten Indiana, Nebraska, Rutgers, Bowling Green, UNLV and East Carolina this season. Michigan next plays Michigan State on Saturday.

The Big Ten issued this statement Thursday:

“Late Wednesday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference and University of Michigan were notified by the NCAA that the NCAA was investigating allegations of sign stealing by the University of Michigan football program. The Big Ten Conference has notified Michigan State University and future opponents. The Big Ten Conference considers the integrity of competition to be of utmost importance and will continue to monitor the investigation. The Conference will have no further comment at this time.”

A Big Ten spokesman declined to provide more details to the Pioneer Press on whether the Gophers were one of two teams mentioned in the Yahoo report.

Related Articles