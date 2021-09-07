Did Michigan football get ranked in Week 2 USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

Michigan football trounced Western Michigan to open up the 2021 college football season, but is it enough in the minds of the coaches to propel the Wolverines into the AFCA Coaches Poll?

The maize and blue were unranked in the preseason poll, but several teams in the AFCA Coaches Poll lost in Week 1, including Clemson (to Georgia), North Carolina (to unranked Virginia Tech), LSU (to UCLA), Wisconsin (to Penn State), Miami (to Alabama), Indiana (to Iowa), and Washington (to FCS-level Montana). Though Michigan beat unranked Western Michigan, it looked completely different than it had a year ago, which could give the coaches a reason to finally rank the Wolverines.

However, such was not the case.

Michigan was on the outside looking in, just two spots beneath the top 25. Future opponents include No. 3 Ohio State, No. 13 Penn State and No. 17 Wisconsin.

Full rankings:

Schools dropped out

No. 13 Louisiana State; No. 17 Indiana; No. 21 Washington; No. 23 UL Lafayette.

Others receiving votes

Auburn 123; Michigan 99; Louisiana State 95; NC State 81; Liberty 78; Brigham Young 65; Indiana 58; Texas Christian 49; Central Florida 48; Florida State 34; Michigan State 33; Kentucky 28; Pittsburgh 20; UL Lafayette 19; Kansas State 19; Boston College 19; Appalachian State 15; Southern Methodist 14; Rutgers 11; Arkansas 11; Maryland 9; Tennessee 7; Nevada 7; Fresno State 7; Army 7; Tulane 6; Virginia 5; San Jose State 5; Missouri 5; Ball State 5; Marshall 3; UAB 2; Air Force 2; Charlotte 1.

