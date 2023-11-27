Did Michigan football’s next QB just enter the portal?

After two years with the University of Utah, Nate Johnson has informed the staff that he will be entering his name into the transfer portal.

According to the 247Sports consensus, Johnson was a four-star quarterback in the 2022 class, and the 16th highest graded player at his position.

Johnson redshirted as a freshman, but saw a more involved role as a Sophomore with various injuries in the quarterback room. This season, Johnson has passed for 499 yards on 39 completions with three touchdowns. Notably, Johnson did not throw an interception during his teme in Utah despite having 73 attempts. Utah also utilized Johnson as a situational runner (think of Alex Orji against OSU) as he rushed for 235 yards and four touchdowns on 59 carries this season.

Johnson is a dual threat similar to J.J. McCarthy. In high school, Johnson sectional champion in the 100 meter dash, showcasing his athleticism and ability as a rusher.

Michigan has a looming quarterback issue next year should McCarthy declare for the draft. The Wolverines could hope one of their younger players (Orji, Warren, Denegal) has developed into a capable starter, go with top-100 true freshman Jadyn Davis, or dip into the portal. In my eyes, the portal is the most likely option. Johnson fits the dual threat mold that McCarthy has laid at Michigan, and was a former recruiting target during his days as a high school athlete. It’s likely that Michigan would pursue a veterag target before a younger player like Johnson, but should they strike out it is not beyond the realm of possibilities that Harbaugh gets on the phone and tries to make something shake with the former Utah signal caller.

The transfer portal will giveth and taketh as the window develops. Michigan will likely take a large portal haul again, and should be prepared to lose a couple of young players and depth pieces.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire