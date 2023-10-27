Did Michael Penix lose his Heisman lead in clunker vs Arizona State?

Is Michael Penix still the clear Heisman leader, or did he squander his advantage in the ugly 15-7 win over Arizona State last weekend, in which Washington didn’t score a single offensive touchdown?

We asked two Ducks Wire football experts for their take:

Don Smalley: Penix still leads, but a big game from Bo Nix here, on the road at Utah, would tremendously help his cause.

Zachary Neel: It’s wide open at this point. Penix no longer has the best betting odds after his zero-TD, three-turnover game versus Arizona State at home, and Dillon Gabriel has the lead. If Oregon puts it on Utah behind even an average Bo Nix performance this week, I think it’s entirely possible that Oregon’s QB is leading the odds a week from now.

