What did Michael Penix Jr. do when Washington was down vs. Oregon? Rapped about a comeback

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is not only a Heisman Trophy candidate with a massive arm. He's also got bars.

Penix had a Heisman worthy performance in the Huskies' big 36-33 comeback win against rival Oregon in one of the best games of the 2023 season. But when it looked like the Ducks might leave Seattle with a win, the left-handed quarterback was envisioning a victory.

With 3:39 left in the game, Oregon had the ball and were up 33-29. The Ducks were driving and had the opportunity to run out the clock, but after a stop in play, the ESPN cameras showed Penix talking with a teammate who appeared to be getting hyped. People began to speculate Penix was rapping, but there was no confirmation of what was being said.

Huskies receiver Jalen McMillan confirmed that not only was Penix freestyling, but that it was about their team making a comeback and winning the game.

After Penix's rapping, the Huskies defense was able to make a fourth down stop near midfield with under two minutes left in the game. Penix then dissected the Oregon defense in two plays, throwing an 18-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 1:38 to give Washington the lead.

bro literally was freestyling about us making the comeback..9 is insane yall https://t.co/CPvtmpVOJN — J MAC (@jalenmcmillan20) October 17, 2023

It wound up being the game-winning score after the Ducks were unable to make a last second field goal to send it into overtime.

Penix went 22-for-37 with 302 yards, four touchdowns and one interception in the thriller, and he can add rap legend into his bid for the Heisman Trophy and a College Football Playoff spot.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Washington's Michael Penix Jr. rapped about Oregon comeback before win