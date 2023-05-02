Who did the Miami Dolphins sign as undrafted free agents?

MIAMI GARDENS — The Dolphins have never had a two-year span with only eight draft picks, but that's exactly what's occurred in 2022 and 2023.

And so it's never been more important for Miami to hit on undrafted free agents.

Last year the Dolphins hit on cornerback Kader Kohou.

In recent years they've added good players like cornerback Nik Needham, guard Robert Jones and safety Verone McKinley, Jr.

"It’s so important that you create competitive opportunities for players to play," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said at the end of the draft. "One thing that is very important to Chris (Grier) and I is that we’re a place where the best players play, and that’s something that I think is a draw for players as well.

"We will give them an opportunity to compete. That’s really what all these guys want. They’re sitting through the draft watching so many people get taken over them, and really, you just say, ‘You know what? I’m good enough to play in the league. I just need an opportunity.’ We’ll provide that.”

Here are some of the undrafted free agents Miami has agreed to sign, either according to the player, his agent, their school, or a report:

∗ Edge rusher Ezekiel Vandenburgh, Illinois State

∗ Tight end Julian Hill, Campbell

∗ Defensive lineman Randy Charlton, Mississippi State

∗ Safety Bennett Williams, Oregon

∗ Defensive back Ethan Bonner, Stanford

∗ Offensive tackle Jarrett Horst, Michigan State

∗ Center Alama Uluave, San Diego State

∗ Linebacker Aubrey Miller, Jackson State

∗ Quarterback James Blackman, Arkansas State

∗ Punter Michael Turk, Oklahoma

∗ Wide receiver Chris Coleman, Cal-Poly

∗ Defensive lineman Brandon Pili, USC

∗ Running back Chris Brooks, BYU

∗ Defensive end Mitchell Agude, Miami

USC Trojans defensive tackle Brandon Pili reacts in the game against the Stanford Cardinal in the third quarter of the Pac-12 Conference championship game at Levi's Stadium.

∗ Defensive lineman Anthony Montalvo, UCF

∗ Offensive linemen Alex Jensen, South Dakota

∗ Wide receiver Daewood Davis, Western Kentucky

∗ Edge Garrett Nelson, Nebraska

