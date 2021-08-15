How did each Miami Dolphins OL handle pass protection versus Chicago?

Ask just about any Miami Dolphins fan what is on their mind today with the dust having settled from the team’s 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Saturday in the preseason and they’re likely to give you one of two answers:

Tua Tagovailoa’s interception in the red zone

The erratic play of the offensive line in the early portions of the game

The buzz is only going to get louder as the team nears the beginning of the regular season. That is, of course, unless things turn around. How bad were things in Chicago? Pro Football Focus handed out pass-blocking grades for the Dolphins’ effort up front — and the numbers reflect a mixed bag. Some good, some bad and some absolutely, positively ugly.

#Dolphins notable pass-blocking grades from yesterday: Matt Skura – 81.5

Jesse Davis – 81.3

Robert Hunt – 75.0

Solomon Kindley – 45.7

Austin Jackson – 31.8#FinsUp #MIAvsCHI — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) August 15, 2021

The grades for a number of the Dolphins’ first team line are obviously promising and when you include the alternative at center, Michael Deiter, grading out with a 77 in pass protection, Miami clearly has some options to feel optimistic about for the weeks ahead. But the 31.8 pass protection grade from Austin Jackson looms large as a black cloud over the afternoon and is something Miami is going to need to see improved upon. Immediately.

The Dolphins’ investments into the offensive line aren’t going to bat 1.000 — but this level of regression by Jackson is startling and will be a major area of concern if there’s not improvement in the coming weeks. Add in the poor push near the goal line as well and there’s not a lot to be excited about with what Miami offered on the left side of the starting offensive line against the Bears. Miami was missing a key ingredient in the competition with rookie tackle Liam Eichenberg; but it seems Miami’s plans for him feature play at either left guard or right tackle. So his presence wouldn’t be enough to light a fire under Jackson — unless the team changes course this week.