Did it mean more beating Tennessee? 'Crud yeah': Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz reacts to the win

Last year, Missouri football's loss to Tennessee was easy to forget.

This year, it was a complete 180. Missouri dominated. The defense held UT to just seven points as the Tigers rolled and dominated.

Did it mean a little more to beat Tennessee 36-7?

"Crud yeah," Drinkwitz said. "You went from giving up the most points to keeping them to the least amount of points, so that's a pretty good swing right there."

Here's how Missouri's head ball coach reacted to the hallmark win over No. 14 Tennessee.

On the Tigers' offensive game plan

Missouri's offense won the time of possession battle 39 minutes to Tennessee's 20 minutes.

That's a sound game plan considering how fast Tennessee can score points. However, it wasn't what Missouri drew up.

"We just wanted to whip their butt and score points," Drinkwitz said. "I mean, if the time was on our side, great. If it wasn't, it wasn't."

In fact, Missouri didn't want to play keep-away with Tennessee. The Tigers wanted to score the ball, no matter how long it took.

"We weren't trying to keep the ball away from them," Drinkwitz said. "That's just kind of who we are. They do a good job of playing some deep zone cover and not allowing you to really try to have explosive plays down the field, so we had to be a little bit more gritty to try to score.

"Or, just hand it to Cody."

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz talks with the CBS College Football crew after the Tigers defeated Tennessee 36-7 in a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Should Cody Schrader have a Heisman campaign?

Cody Schrader had himself a game, in very simple terms. He had 205 rushing yards and 116 receiving yards. He was the best player on the field.

Drinkwitz was asked if his senior running back should have an active Heisman campaign.

"Absolutely," Drinkwitz said.

Why? It's simple. He deserves it if he's playing at a level this high at the best college football conference in America.

"If you're talking about the best player in college football, he's done more for his football team than anybody else," Drinkwitz said. "He's the leading rusher in the SEC. When was the last time the leading rusher in the SEC on the top 10 team wasn't considered for the Heisman?"

On the Tigers' defensive performance

Missouri held Tennessee's rushing attack to 83 rushing yards. The Volunteers average about 227 rushing yards per game.

How did Missouri stymie the UT rushing offense?

"Jake Olsen, one of our analysts, had identified a couple of tendencies that they had," Drinkwitz said.

Drinkwitz wanted to clarify, amidst the controversy at Michigan.

"Not signals, okay," Drinkwitz said.

Still, Drinkwitz said the defensive game plan wasn't effective because the coaches schemed at a high level. It was because the players found a way to execute.

"We had identified a couple of things that we felt like were gonna be crucial for us," Drinkwitz said. "At the end of the day, all the best-laid plans are of mice and men: you got to go execute."

The sideline looks on as Missouri receiver Mekhi Miller is tackled by a Tennessee defensive back during a college football game at Faurot Field on Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

On Missouri's resilience

The Tigers were in hell last year. Those are the head coach's words.

Through sitting at 2-4, losing one-score games and falling most devastatingly to Auburn, MU doesn't let anything faze it anymore, let alone a close loss to Georgia on the road.

"There's nothing anybody can do," Drinkwitz said. "We've already been there. Now it's just about fighting for each other, playing for each other. And we're pretty talented, too, you know."

That talented team turned consecutive 6-7 seasons into an 8-2 season that could be exponentially better.

"Can't kill us," Drinkwitz said. "We've already been killed."

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri football's Eli Drinkwitz reacts to the win over Tennessee