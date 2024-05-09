Did Mayor Eric Johnson hint at the Kansas City Chiefs moving to Dallas (again)?

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has made it clear that he wants the Kansas City Chiefs to return to the team's Texas roots.

During an announcement of North Texas' newest sports franchise, Dallas Trinity FC, Johnson hinted at bringing teams back to the region.

"It thrills me to see more sports teams calling Dallas home. Not just the teams that we are going to bring back to Dallas, but new teams like the one we are going to announce today," said Johnson on Thursday morning.

So what franchise does Johnson want to bring back to Dallas?

FC Dallas and the Dallas Cowboys previously played within city limits before moving to Frisco and Arlington, but Johnson's previous comments show he could be talking about the Chiefs.

The team was founded as the Dallas Texans in 1959 before relocating to Kansas City.

The Chiefs are currently looking to revamp Arrowhead Stadium, but voters in Missouri rejected an effort to do so earlier this year.

After the vote, Johnson jokingly posted on social media, "Welcome home, Dallas Texans!" adding the hashtag Cotton Bowl.

Kansas City Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt, who lives in Dallas and has deep ties to the city, has said the team is looking at new options once the Arrowhead Stadium lease expires in 2030.

Johnson has previously called for a second NFL franchise to come to North Texas to play games at the Cotton Bowl.

In 2022, Mayor Johnson created a committee to attract and retain professional sports franchises in the city.

Last month, Dallas City Council approved a measure to allow the Dallas Wings to move from Arlington to the Dallas Memorial Auditorium at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in 2026.

Mayor Johnson teased more announcements about sports in the city in the future.

"This announcement that we are making today is just one step of many that we are about to be taking," he said. "We are not done yet. The best is next to come."