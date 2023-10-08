Advertisement

What did Matthew McConaughey have to say after the Oklahoma Sooners' heart-stopping win against Texas?

The Oklahoman
·1 min read

There are few bigger, or famous, Texas Longhorns' fans than Matthew McConaughey. He was on the sideline for the Oklahoma Sooners' heart-stopping victory at the Cotton Bowl Saturday, and had these words to say:

"Wow, that was a roller coaster right there man," McConaughey said, "that was tough."

Visibly stunned after Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel engineered a last-minute comeback that will go down in Red River Rivalry lore, McConaughey said: "Hell of a game man, hats off to OU."

"Well played Sooners," he said in closing. "See you next year."

