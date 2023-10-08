What did Matthew McConaughey have to say after the Oklahoma Sooners' heart-stopping win against Texas?

There are few bigger, or famous, Texas Longhorns' fans than Matthew McConaughey. He was on the sideline for the Oklahoma Sooners' heart-stopping victory at the Cotton Bowl Saturday, and had these words to say:

Matthew McConaughey: "Hats off to OU." pic.twitter.com/xBXLRuEKM2 — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) October 7, 2023

"Wow, that was a roller coaster right there man," McConaughey said, "that was tough."

Visibly stunned after Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel engineered a last-minute comeback that will go down in Red River Rivalry lore, McConaughey said: "Hell of a game man, hats off to OU."

"Well played Sooners," he said in closing. "See you next year."

