How did Matt Ryan get loose for a 39-yard run? Twitter repsonds

The Indianapolis Colts have an unexpected rushing threat in Matt Ryan.

The 37-year-old gained 39 yards on a third-down scramble in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. That was 19 yards more than his previous longest carry, which came in 2010.

Two plays later, Ryan hit Parris Campbell for a 35-yard go-ahead touchdown.

Jonathan Taylor, the Colts' leading running back, had a breakout run. And guard Quenton Nelson flirted with running the ball, too.

Matt Ryan shouldn’t be able to go 39 yards on a Rascal scooter without stopping at this point in his career. For as bad as the Raiders offense is—and it has been bad and ugly all year—that’s not on Carr or McDaniels. That’s on 11 dudes who let a geriatric scramble for 40 on em. — Colby Wilson (@CWilson225) November 13, 2022

It's week 10 and Matt Ryan's longest rush of the season is longer than Marcus Mariota's longest rush of the season. Wild pic.twitter.com/05MzA1Dwa6 — FFYT🎱 (@_FootballFilms_) November 13, 2022

Matt Ryan making that first down ... pic.twitter.com/5AZfm32Wij — Mark (@Markvg31V) November 13, 2022

Matt Ryan really just ran for 39 yards!!?? He said don’t ever think about benching me again. pic.twitter.com/DoPFDPUS4b — Carrie (@CareCalamia) November 13, 2022

Matt Ryan gaining hella yards vs the @Raiders pic.twitter.com/ix0W96aGrR — psychomofo (@SykoMopho) November 13, 2022

Calculating the odds of a Matt Ryan 40 yd run pic.twitter.com/8riNzzlJCv — BCalicore (@BCalicoreDFS) November 13, 2022

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts quarterback Matt Ryan has the longest run of his NFL career