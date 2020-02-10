Did Marvin Williams want to rejoin Kemba Walker with Boston Celtics?

After the NBA trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. on Feb. 6, veteran players on underachieving teams could no longer seek out trades.

As such, the NBA buyout market started to heat up. And until March 1 rolls around -- the deadline for bought-out players to sign with another team and be playoff-eligible -- rumors about available players will continue to leak as lottery-destined teams decide whether or not to buy out some veterans on expiring deals to let them get involved in playoff races.

One such player was Marvin Williams. The long-time stretch forward of the Charlotte Hornets received a buyout from the squad and some had hoped that he could join the Boston Celtics. After all, he comes with 6-foot-9 size and his 37.6 mark from behind the arc could've intrigued a team in need of size and shooting.

Instead, Williams quickly elected to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks. And while the Eastern Conference's top team is a sensible landing spot for him, he seemingly would've liked a chance to reunite with his former teammate, Kemba Walker.

And as Walker detailed in a recent interview with Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe, the feeling was mutual.

"[Marvin Williams] said that he wished he could have gotten to Boston with me, but I'm just happy for him," Walker said. "That's my guy, man. That's one of my favorite teammates I've ever been around. That's my vet. I was upset that we didn't get the chance to get him, but I'm happy for him. He deserves it. He's been in the league for a very long time. He works hard. He deserves to be on a winning team."

That's some glowing praise from Walker. And given Williams' reputation, it's likely that he would've fit in very well with the squad while providing upgrades in the area of size and shooting.

However, to get a guy like Williams, the Celtics would've had to part ways with one of the players on their already-full 15-man roster. That could've meant parting with Javonte Green or Vincent Poirier and as appealing as that may sound to some, it would also mean giving up on a young asset that has flashed at points in the season.

Perhaps the Celtics will see a player out there that they think can assist them in a championship effort. But if they don't see one, the C's and Danny Ainge may be content to stick with the roster they have as they try to make another postseason run.

And Walker most certainly understands that.

