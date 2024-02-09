Did Marcus Smart help shape Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown?

Marcus Smart‘s tenure with the Boston Celtics may be over, but his fingerprints can still be seen throughout the team’s roster. The veteran guard helped instill a defense-first mentality among his teammates, often leading by example. He epitomized what it means to wear a Celtics jersey and the commitment required to earn the respect of a fan base that demands championship effort.

During a recent upload to the WEEI YouTube channel, Andy Gresh and Christian Fauria discuss the level of impact Smart had on his teammates. They also ponder whether Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown evolved into the two-way talents we see today in part because of Smart’s leadership and high standards.

In truth, Smart likely played a part in Tatum and Brown’s development. However, the All-Star forwards likely positively impacted Smart’s growth, too. That’s what happens when a roster has long-term continuity; everybody grows with each other and learns together.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire