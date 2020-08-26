Did Marcus Morris try to re-injure Luka Doncic's ankle in Clippers-Mavs?

Marcus Morris either committed a cardinal basketball sin or had very unfortunate foot placement Tuesday night.

In the third quarter of the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round Game 5 matchup with the Mavericks, Morris ran over to defend Luka Doncic prior to an inbound pass and stepped on the Dallas star's ankle.

Here are two slow-motion replays of the incident:

No one is allowed to say "Should the Mavs sign Marcus Morris" anymore. pic.twitter.com/GvNeDCZjaH — Nick Angstadt (@NickVanExit) August 26, 2020

Another angle of Marcus Morris stepping on Luka's ankle



Accident or on purpose? 🤔pic.twitter.com/WCUrSagirk



— Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 26, 2020

After the game -- a 154-111 Clippers rout -- Doncic wondered aloud if Morris intentionally stepped on his ankle knowing he had injured it in Game 3.

"I have my own thoughts," Doncic said, via ESPN's Tim McMahon. "I hope it wasn't intentional. Tell me what you think."

What social media thought was that Morris deliberately tried to re-injure Doncic. But the former Boston Celtics forward vehemently denied those accusations Tuesday night on Twitter. (Warning: Tweets contain NSFW language.)

I play this game with a level of respect for myself and other players. To think I would try to injure somebody is crazy to me. 10 years going against the best. I stand on morals and hard work. I compete and leave it out there every game. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

Basketball has never been that serious to try to hurt somebody. Im not apologizing for shit because I know what I put into this game day in and day out. It was a mistake deal wit it. Competing is why I play. — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) August 26, 2020

Morris' blunt response should sound familiar to Celtics fans, who witnessed the veteran forward stir the pot more than a few times during his two-year Boston tenure.

Only Morris knows whether his act was intentional or not, but his false step wasn't the only thing that irked Doncic.

"I don't want to talk to him," Doncic said, via McMahon. "He's just saying a lot of bad stuff to me all the game. I just don't want to talk to him."

Morris' Clippers have the chance to eliminate the Mavs in Game 6 on Thursday night, while Doncic and Co. will look to force a Game 7.

