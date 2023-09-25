Did Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame blow their best chance at a CFP berth? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss Notre Dame’s disappointing loss to Ohio State on the final play of the game on Saturday, and talk about Marcus Freeman’s terrible coaching decision to play the final two plays with 10 men on the field.

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.