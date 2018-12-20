Did Manny Machado's meeting with the Yankees change anything? originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

White Sox fans have been anxiously checking their phones for the latest on the Bryce Harper and Manny Machado free agency sagas.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Wednesday was another key day in this on-going soap opera, at least for Machado. After meeting with the White Sox to begin the week, Machado met with the Yankees on Wednesday.

Just like NBC Sports Chicago grabbed footage of Machado entering Guaranteed Rate Field, SNY got footage of Machado entering his meeting with the Yankees.

absolutely chilling footage of Manny Machado arriving for his meeting with the Yankees pic.twitter.com/VwBWQ0tBvg — SNY (@SNYtv) December 19, 2018

The meeting reportedly took about 90 minutes. Compare that to Machado spending hours with the White Sox on Monday and reportedly staying overnight into Tuesday before heading to New York.

Dispatch from the Bronx: The highly anticipated meeting with Manny Machado has concluded, took about 90 minutes. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) December 19, 2018





MLB Network tweeted out a video with some details of what went down. Yankees GM Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone were reportedly both a part of the meeting.

Story continues





That seemed to cover the initial bit of rumors, news and gossip about how Machado's Bronx meeting went. Then two bits of info from national reporters came out at night.

Yankees contingent dined with Manny Machado, his wife and agent tonight in Manhattan. Yanks are interested and in the game, along with Chisox and Phillies. Tour was believed to be those 3 teams, no mysteries. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 20, 2018

The #yankees enamored with Manny Machado and believe he's perfect fit. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 20, 2018

The second one from Nightengale is potentially no information at all, but at the same time could be very meaningful. On the surface, a number of teams are likely enamored with Machado and believe he would be a perfect fit. That's not really say anything at all. Then again, if the Yankees really want someone, who's going to want to bet against them?

Let's do this all again tomorrow. Machado is set to meet with the Phillies then in the third of his three known scheduled meetings.





Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the White Sox easily on your device.