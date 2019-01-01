Did Manny Machado give a hint about where he's going to sign? originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Happy New Year, Phillies fans. We have officially made it to the Instagram-watch portion of free agency. That means the saga is almost over, right?

The news surrounding the courtship of Manny Machado hasn't exactly been positive lately (see story), but is this another nail in the coffin of the Machado-to-Yankees rumors?

fwiw, Manny Machado has started following YES Network, the Yankees' station, on instagram. could be a sign. or could be nothing. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 1, 2019

Well, would you look at that. Machado followed YES Network on Instagram. But wait, people found out and he reversed his course.

Fwiw (maybe not much), Manny Machado has now unfollowed Yes Network on instagram. Doesn't want to lose leverage with Yankees? Changed his mind? Or just having fun? #yanks #phils #chisox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 1, 2019

What does it mean? Machado has bad taste in Instagram accounts. Manny, I looked over the YES Network's account, and it's fine, they do a nice job posting about all things Yankees, but you should consider getting your news from another source.

As for what it means for free agency, either it's now assured he's going to be a Yankee, or it means absolutely nothing. That's for you to decide.

Either way, we should have our answer soon.

