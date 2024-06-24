Did Madden 25 just leak the Steeler’s plans for Justin Fields?

In early May, we told you there were rumors going around that Justin Fields could be used as a kick returner in Pittsburgh this year. We didn’t give it much thought as there is no way an NFL team would put its backup quarterback in harm’s way, no matter how great the athletic skill set.

Is it possible this news could be more than just rumors? From the looks of the trailers for the newest edition of Madden 25, EA Sports seems to think so. In one highlight video, you see the Cleveland Browns kicking off with a No. 2 jersey fielding the punt before handing it off on a reverse. Fields of course switched to No. 2 since joining the Steelers earlier this year.

Take a listen and see the highlight on The Carton Show.

The Madden 25 trailer shows Justin Fields as a kick returner for the Steelers…and @craigcartonlive just wants to talk to @GregJennings 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Rxw805ihyo — The Carton Show (@TheCartonShow) June 21, 2024

It still seems like a long shot that Fields will be returning kicks in black and gold. But with the new return rules in place, maybe it’s a way to get another playmaker on the field. If Fields would be willing to be used in this role, it could be a game-changer for Pittsburgh.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire