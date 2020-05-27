How did Mac McClung become an internet sensation?

There was a lot of pomp and fanfare when Mac McClung made his decision to go to Georgetown in early 2018.

Odd for an outsider, considering he was a consensus three-star prospect from Southwest, VA. The Hoyas were the only team from a power conference to offer a scholarship to McClung, his other options were Drake, Murray State and Old Dominion among others.

But McClung was well known in the social media landscape. His high-flying acrobatics and dunking ability wowed high school crowds and led to be all the rage on social media. His highlights mixtapes, some made by him and some made by other videographers, revolutionized the highlight game for upcoming college prospects.

His Instagram account macmcclung37 gained traction and as of this writing has over 743,000 followers.

On top of his dunking, he regularly put up 40-plus points in nearly every game. One game the star scored 64 points, the most in a VHSL game since 1984. His senior season he averaged 37 points a contest.

His fame did not stop in high school. At the competitive Kenner League in Washington D.C., he continued to churn out highlight after highlight. Instead of dunking on high school players who will never play in the college game, he was posterizing four-star and other three-star recruits.

Anybody who wanted to be in the highlight business tailed McClung at every opportunity.

Story continues

McClung's fame blossomed. Arguably, he became one of the most-hyped three-star recruits of his time. Professional athletes began following McClung on Twitter and Instagram, while interacting with him.

He made it to Georgetown, the dunking continued and the fanbase was thrilled.

Within two years he was the team's leading scorer and focal point of the offense. The dunks became few and far between but the celebrity status that McClung had to his name was still there.

Once his name hit the transfer portal, it was one of the biggest stories of the offseason - for multiple reasons. But star player after star player, including Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, joined in the recruiting game to bring McClung to their former school or backyard college.

Those who are critical say McClung's stardom and Instagram fame got in the way of developing more with the Hoyas. Meanwhile, other fan bases were doing all the could to try and bring the aerial superstar to their team.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE NCAA NEWS:

How did Mac McClung become an internet sensation? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington