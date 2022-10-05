How did Mac Jones look at practice on Wednesday?

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was under the microscope the moment he stepped onto the practice field on Wednesday.

He threw the ball around last Friday but was ultimately listed as a “did not practice” ahead of the Patriots’ road trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

With all of the “day-by-day” talk, there’s still hope that Jones will be ready to return sooner rather than later. He had a noticeable limp when walking around the field on Wednesday, but he reportedly looked “considerably better” than he did last week.

You be the judge.

I'm told, per sources, that there remains a fair bit of instability in Mac's ankle. #Patriots QB at the start of practice. Still has a limp. Not getting up on his toes very much but moving considerably better than Friday, when he didn't really move at all. pic.twitter.com/ZjheK1raA7 — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 5, 2022

The Patriots haven’t ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, but it still seems to be a stretch to think he’d be ready to return from a high ankle sprain that soon.

That means it’ll likely be more of Brian Hoyer or even Bailey Zappe taking snaps under center.

