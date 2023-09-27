Did Lou Holtz ever beat Ohio State? What to know about the former Notre Dame coach

Lou Holtz returned to Ohio State football's radar in the days leading up to the Buckeyes' road game against Notre Dame.

The College Football Hall of Fame member and former Notre Dame football coach spoke critically about Ohio State coach Ryan Day and the team s a whole, leading to an emotional response from Day after the Buckeyes' 17-14 win against the Fighting Irish.

It was something Holtz doubled-down on Tuesday, saying he doesn't think Ohio State will be a "great football team."

What is Holtz's history with Ohio State? Here's three things Buckeye fans should know.

Lou Holtz grew up in Ohio, attended Kent State

While Holtz is a West Virginia native, he grew up in East Liverpool, Ohio, later attending and playing linebacker at Kent State University.

He was inducted into the Kent State Athletics Hall of Fame in 1990.

Lou Holtz won a national championship with Ohio State

Holtz's first national championship came as a member of Ohio State football.

Holtz was a part of Woody Hayes' coaching staff for the Buckeyes' 1968 national championship, finishing the season undefeated and with a 27-16 win in the Rose Bowl against Southern California.

Ohio State's 1968 season included three top-five wins against Purdue, Michigan and the Trojans, winning each by at least 10 points.

Lou Holtz beat Ohio State twice in coaching career

Holtz's head coaching career included four meetings against Ohio State.

In his two seasons as Minnesota's head coach, Holtz led the Golden Gophers to two losses against the Buckeyes, falling to Ohio State 35-22 in 1984 and losing again 23-19 in 1985.

Holtz's first win against the Buckeyes didn't come until the 2000 season, when he led South Carolina to a 24-7 win against the Buckeyes in the Outback Bowl.

Holtz and the Gamecocks beat Ohio State again to end the 2001 season 31-28 in the Outback Bowl.

Holtz had head coaching stints with William & Mary, North Carolina State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame and South Carolina, leading teams to 249 wins and taking home multiple awards, including two Paul "Bear" Bryant Awards as the national college football coach of the year.

Holtz was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008, and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2020.

Lou Holtz had a grilled cheese named after him in Kent, Ohio

A Kent, Ohio restaurant has included Holtz on its menu.

"Twisted Meltz" has a grilled cheese sandwich available dedicated to the Hall of Fame coach, which includes "twisted fried mac & cheese topped with hickory bacon, white American, cheddar & ranch." The restaurant has sandwiches also dedicated to former athletes such as Antonio Gates, Josh Cribbs, James Harrison and Julian Edleman, along with personalities like Michael Keaton, Arsenio Hall and Steve Harvey.

According to the "Twisted Meltz" Instagram page, the restaurant is temporarily closed.

