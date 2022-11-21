Did the lopsided nature change your impressions of Cowboys Vikings? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss if the lopsided nature change your impressions of the Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings after Week 11.
"GMFB" discuss if the lopsided nature change your impressions of the Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings after Week 11.
Vikings players Jordan Hicks, Adam Thielen, T.J. Hockenson, Justin Jefferson, Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson react from the locker room after a 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Even after a 40-3 drubbing by the Dallas Cowboys, fans remain excited for what the season still has in store.
Dan Campbell's team is on a 3-game winning streak after a dominant 31-18 victory Sunday over the New York Giants. That's rare for the Detroit Lions.
It's safe to say, even without Week 11's PFF grades, that many of the Panthers' pass catchers didn't have the greatest of days in Baltimore on Sunday. But here they are anyway.
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson reportedly rubbed some of his teammates the wrong way with how he handled himself after a brutal showing in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
Marcus Jones' last-second punt return helped the Patriots earn a victory over the Jets that we haven't seen in the NFL in at least four decades.
Teams recover from losses. But a lack of accountability without the slightest sense of humility from undeniably the team’s weakest link? That’s the stuff that divides teams right down the middle. And the Jets are teetering on the brink of that right now.
Derek Carr tweets hilarious reply to ex-Raiders WR Antonio Brown
The media had a lot of big reactions to this win. #GoBlue
The Raiders defeated Broncos 22-16 in overtime.
When an NFL quarterback looks like he’s only 12 years old, it becomes critical that he not act like he’s 12 years old, too. After Sunday’s loss to the Patriots, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson acted his apparent age by declining to admit that his performance let down the defense, which held New England to just [more]
Here's where the San Francisco 49ers sit in the NFL Power Rankings ahead of their Monday Night Football matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.
Nathaniel Hackett's season has been awful for the Broncos.
Here are the letter grades for the Chiefs’ dramatic win in Los Angeles Sunday evening.
The Browns have now lost six of their last seven games after being beaten by the Bills on Sunday. Browns fans online aren't happy.
Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell, the new and hip offensive whiz, crafted a game plan on Sunday that could have landed his quarterback in the emergency room. Kirk Cousins was under siege by Dallas' elite pass rush during a 40-3 trouncing by the Cowboys. The Vikings managed a meager 183 yards of offense, 3.4 yards a snap. Fortunately for the Vikings, they have a short turnaround until their ...
While the Dallas Cowboys had the look of a Super Bowl contender on Sunday, the New York Jets need a reboot at the quarterback position.
Detroit Lions owner Sheila Hamp stood outside the locker room Sunday, greeting players with hugs after their victory
Besides being a resilient team, here's what else we learned about the Dallas Cowboys in their 40-3 blowout win over the Vikings in Week 11. | From @BenGrimaldi
On Sunday, with 10:04 left in the Vikings' worst-ever loss in the city of Minneapolis, coach Kevin O'Connell turned his attention to Thursday. He pulled quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back Dalvin Cook from the game against the Dallas Cowboys, electing to preserve the starters four days before a Thanksgiving night ...