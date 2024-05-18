Did LeBron James go to Cavaliers game to look at Darius Garland?

LeBron James has an infamous reputation for sending passive-aggressive messages, especially when he is nearing free agency or an opportunity to become a free agent.

He is expected to opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer, and this week, he attended Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Many have been talking about why he did so, and some feel it may have been to “recruit” Cavs star Donovan Mitchell and have the five-time All-Star force a trade to the Lakers.

But according to some league sources, James was actually on hand in Cleveland to get a look at Darius Garland, Mitchell’s fellow starting guard (h/t Lakers Daily).

Via NBA Analysis Network:

“While it’s speculation, some league personnel who spoke with NBA Analysis Network believe James used his courtside viewing experience in Cleveland to look closer at Klutch Sports Group client Garland as a potential trade target for the Los Angeles Lakers,” wrote Grant Afseth. “However, it remains to be seen what viable trade offering they have that helps the Cavaliers build around Mitchell.”

Garland has been an emerging borderline star over the last few years. However, his numbers in this year’s playoffs were significantly below his regular season numbers, both in terms of scoring average and shooting efficiency.

But with James in the house for Game 4, Garland managed to score 30 points, although it took him 27 shots to do so.

Mitchell has been mentioned as a possible trade target for Los Angeles. However, since the Cavs were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday, there have been reports that he’s happy in Cleveland. Instead, there’s now speculation that if Mitchell doesn’t force a trade (he can opt out of his contract next summer), Garland may be the one to ask for a trade.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire